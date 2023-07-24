Union senior Bryson Pickard went out in style.
Local track athletes earned more than a dozen state medals at the MSHSAA Class 4 Track and Field Championships, but only Pickard brought home a medal in all four of the maximum alloted events for one individual.
Not only did Pickard achieve four trips to the podium at the two-day state meet, May 26-27, but he rewrote Union’s record books with new school records in all four races — the 400-meter dash, 800-meter run, 1,600-meter relay and 3,200-meter relay.
Pickard, who plans to run collegiately at Fontbonne University, placed fourth in the Class 4 boys 400-meter dash (49.07) and sixth in the 800-meter run (1:55.09).
“Bryson’s individual races in the 400 and 800 were phenomenal, but I know he wanted more,” Union Head Coach Sarah Hurt said. “He wanted the win in those events, but he just used it for fuel in his anchor relay legs. In both those races, he put our team on the podium with his big finishes. He was incredible — he came away with four school records and four personal records, all in one meet. He is so talented and has so much drive. He has worked harder than anyone and he deserves these honors. He deserves these records. He will end his high school career as one of the top scorers in school history at the state meet and the most decorated athlete in terms of all-state performances in track and cross country.”
Running the 1,600-meter relay with seniors Hayden Burke and Evan Swoboda and junior Wyatt Birke, Pickard and the Wildcats placed fourth in 3:23.21.
Pickard teammed with seniors Will Herbst and Burke and junior Trenten Bailey to place fifth in the 3,200-meter relay in 8:02.94.
“I’m just very happy that we got our school record,” Pickard said of the 1,600-meter relay team in his final race Saturday. “That’s what we’ve been striving for all season.”
In total, Pickard ran 3,200 meters, or eight laps around the track, during the two days of the state competition Friday and Saturday.
Pickard’s top individual performance came in the 400-meter dash, the final for which was sandwiched between his two relay race appearances Saturday.
“I really did not do how I wanted to,” he said after the 400. “I PRed by like two milliseconds, but I was going for 48. The 3,200-meter relay just killed me today, but at least I PRed.”
The 800-meter run Friday was Pickard’s lowest finish on the podium of the weekend, but it may have been his most impressive performance.
“It was a pretty good race,” Pickard said. “I had a lot of fun, but did not get a very good start. It was pretty chaotic at the start, so I had to just make the last few hundred count.”
Pickard trailed the entire field for much of the first lap before he was able to move up through the field.
“Bryson had a tough start by getting cut off in the first three steps of the race, which put him in last place for most of the first lap,” Hurt said. “It was hard for him to move around the pack, but he was finally able to in the second lap. I know Bryson wanted more in this race. If he had 200 meters longer to catch the front of the pack, he would have been state champion. Still, he went from last to sixth place in one lap with his speed. He lowered his PR and his own school record by 2 seconds.”
Burke shared both of the relay races with Pickard. During the second leg of the 1,600-meter relay, Burke passed two other teams down the home stretch to give Union the lead.
“I knew it was going to be my last race, so I had to do something cool to finish it off,” Burke said.
Birke and Burke’s efforts kept Union near the front early on.
“These guys ran out of their minds, for some of the race competing for first place,” Hurt said. “This was another situation on our team where everyone ran to personal record splits in this race. They went out and just competed to their best. To see them at this level on the biggest stage in Missouri made me so proud.”
Pickard, Burke, Herbst and Bailey bettered the school’s 3,200-meter relay record by several seconds.
“We kind of blew the school record out of the water,” Herbst said. “It was originally 8.11 and we ran an 8.02 and I’m just really proud of all the guys. We almost didn’t have a 3,200-meter relay team up until the last couple of weeks. We put one together at the last second and needed another runner. Trent stepped up and we did really well.”
A shuffling of the deck helped put the Wildcats in the right position for that race.
“We knew it was going to be a lot different race at state, so we mixed up the order to put us in good position,” Herbst said. “I thought that really helped because we all ran our own races and didn’t let the pressure get to us.”
Bailey was still feeling the intensity of the race after coming off the podium and was unable to comment.
“We all came out really quick,” Burke said. “You definitely had to run both laps as hard as you could and try not to die.”
Hurt said each split in the 3,200-meter relay was a personal best for each runner.
“They all hit their exact pace we practiced for the last several race — they executed perfectly. I was blown away. They shattered our high school record of 8:10 with that performance, Hurt said”
The 1,600-meter relay was not only the last race for Union’s seniors, but the last one for Hurt as the team’s head coach, at least for now.
“On a personal level, it was a very sweet ending (at least for now),” Hurt said. “I am stepping away as the head track coach to spend more time with my family. I don’t think I will be done forever, but for now it is what I need to do. This race — coming away with a record and seeing these guys work their butts off and achieve their goals, it is the perfect ending for me as a coach and a perfect ending for these seniors.”
In the team standings, Union scored 17 points in the Class 4 boys team competition, tying for 17th place.
