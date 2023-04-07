Everyone had to adapt to the blustery elements, but Sullivan senior Abby Peterson did it just a bit better than the rest of the field Saturday at the Washington Pentathlon.
Peterson scored 2,323 points to win the girls competition, winning one of the five events and earning three other top five finishes.
Washington junior Annelise Obermark was the girls runner-up with 2,271 points.
Owensville’s Ella Gehlert (2,161 points), St. Clair’s Vada Moore (2,135) and Washington’s Ella Kroeter (1,935) also ranked in the top five.
“We are also very grateful for the coaches who continue to support a meet with such a small amount of their athletes,” Washington Head Coach Mike Olszowka said. “It says a lot about their passion and dedication to Track and Field and their kids.”
A total of 41 athletes competed in the pentathlon this year, 23 boys and 18 girls.
Malden’s Angelia Dobbins looked to be on her way to a potential win through three events, winning both the 100-meter hurdles (17.5) and the high jump (5-4) with a third-place finish in the shot put (8.19).
However, she did not record marks in the long jump or the 800-meter run.
Dobbins ended ninth overall with 1,699 points.
The high jump was measured in feet and inches, but the shot put and long jump were measured in meters.
Peterson won the 800-meter run in 2:40, finished second in the high jump (5-1), fifth in both the shot put (7.71) and the long jump (4.32) and 10th in the hurdles (19.7).
Obermark, the overall runner-up, won the shot put with a throw of 8.79. She finished second in the 800 meters (2:44), third in the hurdles (18.1) and fifth in the high jump (4-7). Her long jump mark was 4.08.
“Annie is in her first pentathlon, in her first season of track, (and) handled it like a seasoned pro,” Olszowka said. “She did a great job of staying focused and competing throughout the day.”
Moore was the top performer in the long jump with a mark of 4.87. She ranked fourth in the high jump (4-8) and fifth in the 800 meters (2:57). She completed the hurdles in 19.4 and threw the shot 7.07 meters.
Kroeter had her best finish in the hurdles, ranking second in 17.9, but earned more event points for her 4-7 mark in the high jump, which matched Obermark for fifth. She turned in marks of 7.27 in the shot put, 4.28 in the long jump and 3:17 in the 800 meters.
“Ella did the pentathlon last year and had a mental slip in the long jump,” Olszowka said. “This year she battled back with great performances across the board (and) with gritty mental toughness throughout.”
Malden’s Antwanasia Bloniarz-Smoot ranked sixth overall in the competition with 1,783 points.
Another Malden competitor, Sydni Haliburton, finished seventh with 1,780 points.
Owensville’s Emma-lee Wehmeyer placed eighth with a score of 1,765.
Union’s Jada Ahner rounded out the top 10 with 1,605 points.
Other competitors included Union’s Mikaylyn Sawicki (1,591), Owensville’s Josie Gerlemann (1,488), Sullivan’s Breanna Mayberry (1,444), Sullivan’s Eva Heady (1,202), Owensville’s Halle Engelbrecht (1,196), Washington’s Alexis Perriman (846), Union’s Izzy Zagarri (764) and Union’s Abigail Bartley (536).
“Jada and Mikaylyn also improved upon their score last year,” Union Head Coach Sarah Hurt said. “It’s honestly just fun to watch these kids try new things and appreciate others on the team who specialize in those events. We had a good day.”
Washington hosts another track event Tuesday at 4 p.m., this time with the full compliment of events. St. Francis Borgia, Union, Hermann, Warrenton Orchard Farm and The Fulton School of Chesterfield are scheduled to attend.