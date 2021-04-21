What started as a defensive struggle in the first half turned into an offensive bonanza in the second.
St. Clair (5-6) and Perryville (6-1-2) combined for six goals, all in the second half, Thursday in the final round of pool play at the Hillsboro Tournament. Perryville came away with a 4-2 win.
“Perryville is a really good team with only one loss on the year, and I was really proud of our effort,” St. Clair Head Coach Tim Isgrig said. “We came out ready to play, and even though we lost, we can take a lot of positives from the game.”
After the double nil halftime score, St. Clair struck first in the second period.
Audrey Declue scored the goal on an assist from Sammi Nickerson.
“Audrey is giving us big minutes right now and is really helping us offensively,” Isgrig said. “She’s only a freshman but is really helping us offensively and is a very skilled player.”
Perryville netted the next two goals to take the lead before Kennedy Travis scored the St. Clair equalizer on an assist from Kaitlyn Janson.
“Janson played her a ball over the top, and Kennedy had a breakaway from 60 yards away,” Isgrig said. “She outran their defense then beat their goalie to tie it up. It was a great effort from Kennedy, who continues to score goals for us, and it was nice to see our forwards connect for a goal.”
Perryville scored the go-ahead goal in the 73rd minute and extended the lead with a final goal in the 78th minute.
St. Clair will play Ritenour Saturday at 1 p.m. in the final round of the tournament for seventh place.