The Lady Pirates divided their plunder evenly across two halves Tuesday.
Perryville (16-4-1), the No. 1 seed in the Class 2 District 1 girls soccer tournament, ended St. Clair’s (14-9) season in the district semifinals, 6-0.
On their home field, the Lady Pirates netted three goals in each period.
“Perryville is a really good team, but I thought we could’ve played a much closer game with them,” St. Clair Head Coach Tim Isgrig said. “We competed and played hard, just couldn’t really get anything going.”
St. Clair goalkeeper Joey Jesionowski recorded 12 saves.
The loss ends an eight-game winning streak for the Lady Bulldogs, who finish the season five games above .500.
“I’m proud of the season that we had,” Isgrig said. “I thought we really made big strides throughout the season and played really well down the stretch. We finished second in conference and became closer as a team throughout the year. We will really miss our six seniors. They mean a lot to our program and are even better people. We have a bright future ahead, and our freshmen and sophomores played a ton of big minutes this year. It’s disappointing the season ends because I have loved coaching this team.”
Adrienne Weibrecht and Brooklyn Moll split the shutout in the Perryville net.
Weibrecht made two saves in 70 minutes. Moll made one save in 10 minutes.
Alyssa King and Ashlynd Yamnitz both scored a brace.
Leah Buerck and Carlie Holdman added one goal apiece.
Ashlyn Rodewald was credited with two assists.
Rachel Riney, Holdman, Buerck and King all made one assist.
Perryville played the No. 2 seed, North County, in the district championship game Wednesday.