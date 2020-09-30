The Pirates did not allow themselves to lose a second game in a row.
Coming off their only loss of the season the night before, the Perryville soccer Pirates (5-1) rebounded to blank Washington, (6-6), 1-0, in the championship game of the Hillsboro Tournament Saturday.
Perryville took a 3-2 loss in play outside the tournament Friday against Northwest.
Washington previously defeated Fox, 3-2, and Hillsboro, 4-1, to reach the championship round.
Dayton Strattman scored the lone goal of the Washington-Perryville match in the first period.
Nick Bishop recorded the assist.
Ty Baudendistel made six saves during the Perryville shutout.
Washington’s save totals were not available at print deadline.
The Blue Jays next play Thursday at home, hosting Northwest at 6:45 p.m.