Could a return to friendly turf be the difference for the St. Francis Borgia Regional soccer Knights?
Borgia (0-6, 0-1) will host Tolton Catholic Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. for the home opener.
“We have not played a home game yet and have had some long road trips,” Borgia Head Coach Daniel Strohmeyer said. “We are looking forward to playing in front of our home crowd.”
Borgia’s most recent loss came Thursday at Perryville, 6-3.
Perryville took a 4-1 lead in the first half. Each side scored twice in the second half.
Tyler Kromer, Adam Rickman and Anthony Strohmeyer scored goals for the Knights, and Rickman and Hunter Reinberg recorded assists.
“I am excited about our young attackers,” Daniel Strohmeyer said. “All three goals were scored by sophomores with a freshman adding an assist. I honestly thought we would have trouble scoring this year, but that doesn’t seem to be the problem. As our young players continue to gain experience and learn how to play together, it could get better and better.”
Bryce Brewer and Dayton Strattman scored two goals apiece for Perryville. Carson Adams and Stratton Kaempfe scored once.
Adams and Strattman each had two assists. Brewer and Dane Lauck both had one assist.
Justin Mort stopped 14 shots in goal for Borgia.
“Our defensive woes would be even worse without Mort’s excellence in goal,” Daniel Strohmeyer said.
Ashton Anschultz had seven saves for Perryville.
“Perryville is a strong team and program,” Daniel Strohmeyer said. “Their players play together from an early age. They played a great attacking system with a false nine to overload the midfield and lightning-fast wingers spreading our back line and holding our fullbacks in place.”
Daniel Strohmeyer said the defense remains a work in progress.
“We still should not have given up four first-half goals, but we made some adjustments at halftime and held them a little better, only conceding two second-half goals. We still need to do a much better job defensively.”