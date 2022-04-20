Pool play at the Hillsboro tournament did not have a favorable end for the Lady Bulldogs.
St. Clair (9-6) fell to Perryville (7-0-1), 2-0, Friday in the finale of White Pool play.
Perryville netted both goals in the second half after a 0-0 intermission score.
Ana Moll and Ashlyn Rodewald did the scoring off a pair of assists from Kyla Schnurbusch.
After a scoreless tie with Fredericktown, Perryville was beaten out on a tiebreaker and played for third place, defeating Lutheran South Saturday, 2-0.
Fox won the championship against Fredericktown, 8-1.
St. Clair finished the tournament with a 6-1 win over Hillsboro for fifth place.