For the first time in decades, the St. Francis Borgia Regional boys golf team has a new leader.
Michael Pelster is taking over from Dave Neier for the 2022 campaign.
Neier, who has coached the team for many years, stepped down from the position. Pelster, a Borgia graduate, has led the girls golf team for the past eight seasons.
“I am really excited to work with a new group of student-athletes, and keeping the tradition of some great Borgia teams,” Pelster said.
Pelster has experience on the coaching staff as longtime assistant Chip Thompson returns for another season. Thompson also helps with the girls team.
This year’s team has 18 players, including four of last year’s district squad members.
The four returners are senior Will Warden, junior Alex Weber, sophomore Sam Tuepker and junior Austin Cooper.
Warden placed 37th in the district tournament while Weber was 41st, Tuepker ended 43rd and Cooper was 50th.
The lone state qualifier from 2021, Clayton Swartz, graduated.
Several players are looking to earn a varsity spot, including senior Sam Holtmeier, freshmen Lukas Etter and Hayden Elfrank, and sophomores Kyan Maciejewski and Alex Linz.
Borgia went 6-5 in dual meets last year.
Pelster said the goal is to lower scores and compete in every round this season.
Pelster sees St. Dominic and Tolton Catholic as being the top challengers this season in the Archdiocesan Athletic Association.
Borgia has won two MSHSAA state titles. The Knights won Class 3A in 1999 under Doug Light and Class 3 in 2012 under Neier.
Borgia placed second in the state meets twice. The Knights were second in Class 3A in both 1995 and 2000.
Borgia has finished fourth in its class three times, 2010, 2015 and 2017. In 2010, Borgia was in Class 3. In 2015 and 2017, Borgia was in Class 4.
Due to championship factor, Borgia currently plays up one class.