Opening the season at home Friday, the Crosspoint Christian School boys basketball Cougars were beaten by Providence Classical Christian Academy, 76-56.
“We did some pretty good things offensively, but played very poorly on the defensive end and keeping them off the boards,” Crosspoint Head Coach Andy Young said. “Giving up 76 points to anyone is not good and we won’t win many of those games. Our boys need to play better help defense and block out for rebounds.”
Crosspoint plays again this Friday, visiting rival Liberty Christian Academy in Wright City. Before that game, the team will be trying to learn from the loss to PCCA.
Against PCCA, Jace Stroup led the Cougars in scoring with 22 points.
Joshua Coroama was next with nine points while Boone Sanders ended with eight.
Asher Weldy netted seven points, Cody Sanders had six and James Murray added four.
Stroup and Boone Sanders each hit a three-point shot.
The Cougars attempted 18 free throws, but only hit four of them.
James Murray pulled down 12 rebounds to lead the Cougars. Boone Sanders was next with 10.
Coroama had eight rebounds while Cody Sanders ended with five. Silas Ernst was next with three. Weldy and Stroup each added two.
Stroup handed out six assists. Coroama and Boone Sanders each had five and Weldy chipped in with one.
Stroup was the steals leader with four. Weldy had three. Coroama, Cody Sanders, Ernst and Murray had one apiece.
“Providence did a very good job of breaking us down off the dribble and getting into the lane where they were getting too many easy baskets,” Young said.