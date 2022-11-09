Opening the season at home Friday, the Crosspoint Christian School boys basketball Cougars were beaten by Providence Classical Christian Academy, 76-56.

“We did some pretty good things offensively, but played very poorly on the defensive end and keeping them off the boards,” Crosspoint Head Coach Andy Young said. “Giving up 76 points to anyone is not good and we won’t win many of those games. Our boys need to play better help defense and block out for rebounds.”