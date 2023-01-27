Sam Paule banked in a three-point shot from the left wing with 2.8 seconds to play Monday, lifting the Washington Blue Jays to a 54-53 win over Rockwood Summit in the opening round of the Union Boys Basketball Invitational.
“It was a hard-fought game with Rockwood Summit tonight,” Washington Head Coach Grant Young said. “Luckily, we were able to get the win tonight and stay on the winners’ side of the bracket and have a chance to match up with Borgia again.”
The win puts the fifth-seeded Blue Jays (9-8) into Friday’s 5:30 p.m. semifinal against crosstown rival St. Francis Borgia (17-2). The top-seeded Knights also won Monday over Lutheran South, 66-51.
“That’s what makes high school basketball fun,” Young said. “Friday night will be a fun night. It will be a good game. Win or lose, we’ll give it all we’ve got.”
In Washington’s game against the Falcons, it was 11-10 for Rockwood Summit (10-7) through one quarter. Washington broke on top to lead 24-20 at the half and the game was tied after three quarters, 40-40.
Rockwood Summit went on an 8-2 run with a pair of threes by Shane Conner and Zack Wyatt to start the fourth quarter and led for most of the final eight minutes.
Paule, who got into early foul trouble, played a crucial role in Washington’s comeback. With 52.9 seconds to play and Rockwood Summit leading by four, Paule was fouled and hit three free throws to cut it to 50-49.
The teams traded baskets with Sam Laaker scoring for the Falcons and Adyn Kleinheider hitting for Washington.
The Blue Jays put Rockwood Summit into the bonus and Conner hit the first free throw, making it 53-51 with 15.6 seconds to play.
Washington had to win a loose ball and moved down for the last shot. The pass went to Mark Hensley, but Rockwood Summit blocked his shot out to Paule on the upper left side of the arc. He dribbled left and launched a shot high off the backboard and into basket.
“Our kids didn’t give up,” Young said. “Quincy Thomas really guarded Sam and he only got two threes off the entire night and Sam made both. We had to have a little miraculous heave there when Sam got enough space and he banked it in. We knew this was going to be a battle with the fourth and fifth seeds. They’re a good team.”
Rockwood Summit had a last chance, but the attempt from beyond the three-point arc was late.
Kleinheider was Washington’s top scorer with 16 points.
Hensley netted 12 points.
Paule was next with 11 points.
Ian Junkin closed out with nine points while Jaden Grosse, Brayden McColloch and Kaner Young scored two points apiece.
Washington hit three three-point baskets, two by Paule and one by Kleinheider. The Blue Jays were 9-14 from the free-throw line.
“Adyn and Mark really anchored us tonight when Sam couldn’t score,” Grant Young said. “Adyn drove really good to the basket. Mark did a great job around the basket.”
Conner led the Falcons with 19 points. He knocked down two threes and went 3-4 from the free-throw line.
Roman Gilbert closed with 11 points, including three three-point shots.
Quincy Thomas netted seven points. Oliver Puljic contributed six and Laaker was next with five.
Wyatt ended with three points. Gavin Greenwalt added two.
The Falcons knocked down seven three-point baskets and went 4-5 from the free-throw line.
Rockwood Summit will play Lutheran South Thursday in the consolation semifinals.