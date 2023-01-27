Sam Paule banked in a three-point shot from the left wing with 2.8 seconds to play Monday, lifting the Washington Blue Jays to a 54-53 win over Rockwood Summit in the opening round of the Union Boys Basketball Invitational.

“It was a hard-fought game with Rockwood Summit tonight,” Washington Head Coach Grant Young said. “Luckily, we were able to get the win tonight and stay on the winners’ side of the bracket and have a chance to match up with Borgia again.”