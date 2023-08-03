Two is a significant number for the Washington Post 218 Senior Legion team.
It’s the second time in three seasons that Washington has won a Missouri state title, advancing to the Mid-South Regional, which will be played in Pelham, Alabama.
It’s also the number of players who also were there in 2021, when Washington played in Hastings, Nebraska.
Sam Paule and Gavin Matchell start at shortstop and right field, respectively, for the current state champions.
“Sam and Gavin are synonymous with our success,” Post 218 Manager Kent Getsee said. “They’re both leaders and when you have two guys doing that it just is next level for the rest of the team. When you know if one of them were to falter, the other one is going to lift the team up. It creates a calm within the team. Having those guys on the AAA team for three years has been fun and a huge reason for our success.”
The Washington High School graduates will continue their baseball careers in college. Paule has signed with State Fair Community College while Matchell is going to Principia College (Elsah, Illinois).
“It feels great,” Matchell said. “Since we won it in 2021 when Sam and I were on the team, it’s great that we’re back and won it again.”
Paule said it’s a good feeling to be headed to the regional.
“It feels just as good,” Paule said. “No words can describe this. It’s just a pleasure to be here and be on a team this talented and play some good baseball.”
Getsee said both have set the tone for the past three Post 218 Senior teams, which have won two state titles and finished third last year.
“Making it to the state tournament alone is hard enough, but going three times and winning it twice there is not a coincidence going on here,” Getsee said. “They’re a spark. They have both evolved before our eyes. They’re both hard workers off the field as well. They’ve listed to our coaching staff on what we like and have adopted that, but they carried that attitude and work in and through their high school seasons, which lead to their continued success in the summer.”
There’s quite a contrast between the 2021 and 2023 Post 218 Senior teams.
“I feel like this is a more mature team,” Matchell said. “We have a deeper bullpen and every other position has two or three players per position. We have the ability to go farther. If we get into a rut, we have new people instead of using people who had pitched or played earlier in the series.”
Paule said both titles were great.
In 2021, Washington didn’t even make it to the Ninth District championship game, which was won by Hannibal Post 55 (Culp) over Rhineland Post 147. Washington only made the Zone 1 Tournament as a host.
That’s where things became surreal.
Hannibal was defeating Jefferson City Post 5, 10-3, when both teams lost a player to ejections in a scuffle. Hannibal only had eight eligible players after that, and Jefferson City won by forfeit.
In the second game of the day, Moberly Post 6 defeated Washington Post 218, pushing the host team to within one loss of being knocked out.
However, Post 5 was found to have used an ineligible player against Hannibal, but that didn’t happen until after Post 218 beat Hannibal and Jefferson City defeated Moberly. Jefferson City was disqualified and it came down to a winner-take-all game between Post 218 and Moberly for the zone title, which Washington won.
From there, Post 218 swept the four-team state tournament and went on to go 2-2 in Nebraska.
“I think the biggest thing that got me was that in 2021 in the zone tournament, it was just out of the blue,” Matchell said. “One team had to forfeit and another team had an illegal player. We just came back and took advantage. This year, we came here and didn’t look back.”
Flash forward to 2023. With titles at the Ballwin BATtles Cancer, John E. Hayes Best of the Midwest Invitational, the Post 218 Firecracker Tournament, Ninth District Tournament and Zone 1 Tournament, Washington was considered a favorite at this year’s state event.
Despite having to play an extra game Monday, Post 218 was able to go through the state event undefeated.
“This was our goal the whole year,” Paule said. “Our expectation from Day 1 was the state tournament. I think we did a really good job.”
Despite missing 12 games this summer due to injury, Paule is Washington’s top batter this summer. He’s hitting .556 with 12 doubles, one triple and two home runs. He has a 1.412 OPS with 34 runs scored, 32 RBIs, eight walks and 15 stolen bases. In 81 at-bats, he’s only struck out once.
Matchell has been the power hitter on this year’s team. He is batting .378 with a 1.094 OPS, 12 doubles, one triple and seven home runs. He’s scored 32 times and driven in 46 runs.
While both can pitch, neither has done so in the postseason to this point.
Paule assumed the starting shortstop role in 2021, a position he’s maintained since that time.
Paule was a .259 batter in 2021. He doubled nine times with 32 runs, 22 RBIs, 12 walks and 10 stolen bases.
In 2021, Matchell already had shown the ability to hit the ball.
Playing right field when not pitching, Matchell was the top power hitter with 24 extra-base hits. That included four home runs. He batted .415.
Both also pitched during the 2021 season, including starting games in the regional tournament.
Missouri teams have made it to the American Legion World Series, most recently Festus Post 253 in 2019.
“We have to stick to the same approach and mentality we have right now, knowing no one can beat us going into every game,” Paule said. “We know we’re already up two runs walking into the dugout. Just having that mentality every game, I think we’re going to have a really good chance down in Alabama.”
Getsee knows both have continued the Post 218 tradition of success.
“Sam took his bat to the next level and has always been a great defender,” Getsee said. “Gavin took his power to the next level at the plate and really done a great job defensively as well.
“We have just had the great joy as a coaching staff to have them both and it will be hard to watch them go, but we get to watch them play at the next level and take pride in being a small part of that success,” Getsee said.
