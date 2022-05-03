Washington’s top three-points marksman has been selected to represent the squad on the Gateway Athletic Conference Central’s all-conference team this season.
Junior Sam Paule led the Blue Jays with 295 points this winter, an average of 10.9 points per game. He shot 37 percent from three-point range, connecting on 70 out of 189 attempts.
Paule was named to the GAC Central’s second team.
Ft. Zumwalt North senior forward Connor Turnbull, a NCAA D-1 recruit for Butler, leads the all-conference team’s as the conference’s Player of the Year.
Ft. Zumwalt South’s Bill Friedel was named Coach of the Year.
Turnbull was one of five players named to the all-conference first team.
Other first-team picks included:
• Francis Howell North’s Paul Campoverde.
• Wentzville Liberty’s Jaden Betton.
• Ft. Zumwalt South’s Peyton Blair.
• Ft. Zumwalt South’s Joey Friedel.
Joining Paule on the second team are:
• Ft. Zumwalt North’s Kobe Anderson.
• Ft. Zumwalt East’s Donovan West.
• Wentzville Liberty’s David Richard.
• Ft. Zumwalt South’s Nick Keene.