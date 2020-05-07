The new head football coach at Pacific is accustomed to winning.
In his three previous head coaching stops, Paul Day has won multiple district titles at Owensville, Ft. Zumwalt West and Vianney.
Pacific announced Day would be its new head coach Feb. 21, replacing Clint Anderson after a seven-year run.
At Vianney, Day’s most recent position from 2013-18, the Golden Griffins won two Class 5 state championships in 2016 and 2018.
Day resigned from Vianney following the 2018 season, but returns to football now to try to turn around an Indians program that has went 1-9 each of the past two seasons.
“Each situation is a little bit different, so it’s going to be a challenge, but I’m definitely looking forward to it,” Day said. “... I’m just excited about the opportunity and the vision that Pacific has moving forward.”
Day has familiarity with the Four Rivers Conference and knows what it takes to win here, having led Owensville to two conference and district titles in 1994 and 1997 during a five-year run.
Returning to the Four Rivers was a driving point in looking at the Pacific job for Day.
“I loved the conference and I loved football in this area,” Day said. “Some of my fondest memories coaching were when I was at Owensville, so I was intrigued by it.”
In the past three seasons for the Four Rivers Conference, four different teams have been able to claim at least a portion of the league title.
In 2017, the Dutchmen split the title with St. James. Union claimed the top spot in the league in 2018 and St. Clair won the conference amid an undefeated regular season run this past fall.
“It’s been 25 years now, but I felt there was great competition in the league,” Day said. “There was great coaching. The fan bases there are great and the rivalries were awesome.”
Day said he had time to have a couple of meetings with players and parents after his hiring and then work with players in the weight room for a couple of weeks before schools were shut down to take precautions against COVID-19.
With that situation ongoing, but states beginning to resume normal activity in phases, its unclear how soon teams will be able to resume offseason activities.
Day is still working to build a rapport with the team though, meeting with players through videoconferencing software.
The Indians will look to put the past few seasons behind them as the program enters a new chapter this fall.
“We want to get better every day,” Day said. “We want to get better on Day Two than we were on Day One and just build off of that for the entire season. We want to be the best version of ourselves and that’s what we’ll be working toward.”
The 2020 fall schedule has the Indians opening the season at home against St. Francis Borgia Regional Friday, Aug. 28.