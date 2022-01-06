Last season, the Pattonville Pirates fell one win short of the championship at Washington’s annual boys basketball tournament.
This year, the team will try again from the top of the bracket as the tournament’s No. 1 seed.
At 6-6, this season’s Pirates have been challenged more early in the season than the 6-0 version that entered Blue Jay Gym a year ago. The team holds wins over Hazelwood West, St. Charles, Rock Bridge, Jennings, Normal Community West (Illinois) and Lake Zurich (Illinois).
With the Union Wildcats dropping out of the field this year, that opens the door for a new team to enter the fray. That’s the No. 2 seeded Ladue Rams (7-3).
The Rams are fresh off a fourth-place finish at MICDS’ annual Don Maurer Invitational over the holiday break.
Last season’s tournament champions, St. Dominic (7-4), check in as the No. 3 seed for this year’s event.
The Crusaders put through 10 three-point baskets to knock off Pattonville in last season’s championship game, eight of which came from Tournament MVP Anthony Lewis, who since graduated.
St. Francis Borgia Regional (5-4) is the top-seeded area team, spotting up at No. 4 in the bracket. The Knights finished 2021 with a road win at Sullivan, capping a first half of the season that included wins over Rolla, Pacific, Union and Duchesne and a third-place finish in the Turkey Tournament.
The Knights draw No. 5 St. Charles (7-4) in the tournament’s opening round Monday. The tournament’s second team of Pirates plundered victories over St. Charles West, STEAM Academy at McCluer South-Berkeley, Maplewood, Lutheran South, Warrenton, Ritenour and Duchesne, but have already lost to potential tournament foes Pattonville and Ladue.
The host Blue Jays (4-5) are the No. 6 seed, which means an opening round date with the defending champions from St. Dominic.
To date, Washington has topped Owensville twice in addition to wins against Union and Sullivan.
Francis Howell Central’s Spartans (3-6) are seeded seventh, matching up with the tournament newcomers from Ladue in the first round. The Spartans ended 2021 in the win column, edging Timberland by three points in the last game of the old year and adding to previous wins over Francis Howell North and St. Charles West.
The Blue Knights (4-2) are entering the tournament for the fourth year in a row. The homeschooled squad, the eighth and final seed, holds wins over Liberty Christian Academy, Ft. Zumwalt East, Hannibal and Maplewood.