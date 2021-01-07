New to the tournament and straight to the top.
The lone new addition to the Washington boys basketball tournament, Pattonville (4-0), is also the top seed this season. The tournament tips off Monday with the second round of games scheduled for Wednesday and the final round Friday.
Pattonville sits atop the brackets, which were finalized Tuesday morning. The Pirates come into the tournament holding wins over Ft. Zumwalt South, St. Charles, Parkway West and Hickman.
All teams return to the tournament from last season save for Sullivan.
St. Dominic (7-2), last season’s third-place team, holds the No. 2 seed.
The defending champion, St. Francis Borgia Regional (4-3), holds the No. 3 seed.
The Knights are just ahead of No. 4 Washington (5-2) after topping the Blue Jays in a defensive battle at the Turkey Tournament in November. If there is to be a rematch, it won’t be until the final round.
Washington matches up with Francis Howell Central (2-4), the No. 5 seed, in the first round.
It’s a Franklin County battle for Borgia in the first round as the Knights draw the No. 6 seed, Union (4-4), on opening night.
The other first-round contest in that half of the bracket pits St. Dominic against St. Charles (1-6). The lone win for St. Charles this season came Dec. 21 at Warrenton. The Pirates went winless in the Winter Hoops Classic at Francis Howell and O’Fallon Christian.
Opposing Pattonville with be the St. Louis homeschool Blue Knights, the No. 8 seed. The Blue Knights are competing in the tournament for a third-straight year.