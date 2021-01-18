One streak had to end.
Pattonville’s undefeated seven-game winning streak was the one that survived Wednesday. The Pirates (8-0) snapped an eight-game winning streak for Washington (9-3) in the semifinals of the 50th annual Washington Tournament, 66-61.
The Blue Jays will now play crosstown rival St. Francis Borgia Regional in the third-place match Friday at 7 p.m. The game is a rematch of the third-place game of Borgia’s annual Turkey Tournament in November.
That game was a 37-32 Borgia win. It was also Washington’s last loss prior to Wednesday.
The Blue Jays kept it close throughout as Pattonville led 16-14 after one quarter, 29-28 at halftime and 51-45 at the end of the third period.
“That was a fun game for the whole school to watch against the No. 7-ranked team in Class 6, that was undefeated,” Washington Head Coach Grant Young said. “We were within one point at half and it’s just the little things that break it down — a box out here or a made shot there.”
Washington played the majority of the game with five guards due to early foul trouble for senior forward Todd Bieg, the only regular varsity post player on the Blue Jays’ roster for the tournament.
Jarrett Hamlett stepped into the leading role for the Jays with 18 points, including four three-point shots.
“He saved us at times with four threes to get us back in the game,” Young said. “It was a team effort. With Todd Bieg only on the floor for 14 minutes, it was a guard-oriented game. Carter Kleekamp and Will Gleeson came in and gave us great minutes off the bench.”
Jason Sides also achieved double figures with 13 points.
Brigham Broadbent and Zac Coulter were next with nine points apiece.
Bieg and Jack Lackman both ended with six points.
Pattonville was led by Kellen Thames, who scored 17 of his 23 points in the first half.
“He’s probably going to be a Division I player,” Young said. “I thought our kids did good in the second half, holding him to only six points. I just hope that shows our kids that if we can play against one of the best teams in Class 6, we can play against any of the other teams on our schedule and be successful. It’s just if we want to win, that’s going to be the key.”
Next was Neno Lee, who finished with 15 points after getting hot from beyond the three-point arc in the third quarter.
Alijah Carter (14 points), Levi Banks (10), Justin Coleman (two) and Jonathan Cosby (two) also contributed to the Pirates’ point total.
Pattonville, playing in the tournament for the first time this season, will meet St. Dominic, last year’s third-place team, in the finals of the tournament Friday at 8:30 p.m.