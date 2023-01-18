Washington was unable to break the pattern Friday in the final round of its home boys basketball tournament.
The Blue Jays (7-7) fell to Pattonville (5-8), 55-49, in the consolation final of the 52nd Annual Washington Tournament.
Updated: January 18, 2023 @ 4:54 pm
“So close, yet so far is I think the way to look at it,” Washington Head Coach Grant Young said. “We didn’t take a step back tonight. Credit Pattonville, they really were aggressive and did a great job pressuring our passing lanes, but we had too many unforced errors. Lackadaisical is the perfect word for it, committing turnovers to where we couldn’t get our inside presence the ball.”
The pattern during the tournament was early leads for Washington with the Blue Jays’ opponents charging back soon after.
Washington fell to Priory in the first round Monday, 55-53, after holding multiple double-digit leads. After leading by 20 against Francis Howell Central in the second round Wednesday, the Blue Jays had to fight for breathing room late in a 59-53 win.
Friday, Washington overpowered Pattonville in the first quarter, 14-2.
However, the Pirates counter-punched in the second period, outscoring Washington, 19-5, to take a 21-19 edge into the intermission.
Pattonville stretched its lead in the third quarter to 39-33.
“The difference between the game happened in the third quarter,” Young said. “We missed a dunk and a layup for four points and they go down and hit a three. That was the difference between us being tied or being down seven points. That’s a huge hump to create a three-possession game going into the fourth quarter and have to make up for it.”
Adyn Kleinheider and Sam Paule each tallied 14 points to lead Washington.
Paule connected on three triples in the first half.
Mark Hensley also hit double figures with 12 points. He was named to the all-tournament team.
Wyatt Bobo contributed six points and Kaner Young finished with three on a third-quarter triple.
Tory Allen paced Pattonville with 15 points, adding three rebounds, three assists and three steals.
Kameron Eleby posted 10 points with three steals and three rebounds.
Elijah Maritz added seven points, four rebounds and a block.
LaKeith Davis and Rashad Smith added six points apiece. Smith blocked two shots.
Jayden Essex dropped in four points and passed for seven assists.
Jordan Redden tallied three points and was named to the all-tournament team. His top performance of the week was in Wednesday’s semifinal round win over the St. Louis Homeschool Blue Knights, in which he scored 19 points with five steals and hit three triples.
Al-Amin Anderson-El and Jordan Miller each tallied two points to round out the Pattonville scoring.
Washington has back-to-back home games to open this week, hosting Wentzville Liberty in GAC Central play Tuesday and then Pacific in a nonconference showdown Wednesday. Both games tip off at 7 p.m.
