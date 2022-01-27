Unofficially, it was Kaitlyn Patke night.
St. Francis Borgia Regional captured a 55-26 girls basketball win over St. Charles Monday at the Ray DeGreeff Memorial Gym with Patke netting 20 points to lead the way.
However, it was the first 15 that kept the fans charged — they were what she needed to reach 1,000 points for her career.
“The team came out focused and played with energy,” Borgia Head Coach Stacia Houlihan said. “Kaitlyn Patke needed 15 points to reach 1,000. She played a great game. Kaitlyn Patke plays with passion and knows how to win. (Scoring) 1,000 points in a career is a great achievement.”
Patke is the 15th Borgia girls basketball player to reach the 1,000-point mark.
Others are Tina Noelke (1,699), Mindy Struckhoff (1,524), Jill Unnerstall (1,477), Janie Arand (1,380), Jenny Thompson (1,319), Jayne Scanlan (1,314), Maggie Vossbrink (1,287), Cassidy Moss (1,236), Beth Ruether (1,193), Avery Lackey (1,183), Daisy Olivo (1,163), Megan Jensen (1,057), Julie Meyer (1,049) and Grace Gettemeier (1,003).
Borgia (8-7) jumped out to a 23-2 lead after one quarter and was up at the half, 35-7. The Lady Knights carried a 44-18 lead into the final quarter.
Lexie Meyer scored nine points for Borgia while Audrey Richardson was next with seven.
Celia Gildehaus and Callyn Weber each scored four points. Three-point scorers were Natalie Alferman, Elliot Schmelz and Kate Snider.
Amanda Dorpinghaus added two points.
Six different players, including Patke, each hit one three-point shot.
The Lady Knights went 7-13 from the free-throw line. Patke was perfect at 3-3.
Borgia plays Thursday at Cor Jesu Academy with a 6:30 p.m. varsity start.
The Lady Knights are scheduled to host Ft. Zumwalt North Saturday at 1 p.m. in the Union Tournament consolation game. That was snowed out Jan. 15.
Borgia will host its own tournament next week. The Lady Knights face Washington Monday at 8:30 p.m.