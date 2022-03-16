St. Francis Borgia Regional nabbed one major award at the recent Archdiocesan Athletic Association Division 1 meeting.
Senior Kaitlyn Patke was named the AAA Division 1 girls offensive player of the year. Patke has signed with Truman State University to continue her basketball career.
Borgia junior Lexie Meyer was selected to the second team while seniors Callyn Weber and Audrey Richardson were named to the honorable mention girls list.
On the boys side, Borgia junior guard Grant Schroeder was picked for the first team.
Sophomore forward Adam Rickman was named to the second team while junior guard Sam Dunard made the honorable mention list.
In the boys voting, Tolton Catholic and Cardinal Ritter, both headed to the state tournament in their respective classes, earned all of the top honors.
Tolton Catholic senior Jevon Porter was named the player of the year and the co-offensive player of the year. Freshman Aaron Rowe was the newcomer of the year.
Cardinal Ritter senior Robert Lewis was the co-offensive player of the year while senior Braxton Stacker earned defensive player of the year honors. Ryan Johnson of Cardinal Ritter was the coach of the year.
Others on the AAA boys first team were St. Mary’s freshman Zyree Collins, Tolton’s Porter, and Cardinal Ritter’s Stacker and Lewis.
Others on the second team were St. Mary’s senior Kameron Taylor, Cardinal Ritter senior Kristian Davis, and Tolton seniors Tahki Chievous and Justin Boyer.
Other honorable mention picks were St. Mary’s senior Noah Johnson, Tolton freshman Aaron Rowe, and Ritter senior Jordan Nichols and sophomore Clayton Jackson.
On the girls side, Cardinal Ritter claimed three of the other top honors. Chantrel Clayton was named player of the year and defensive player of the year. Tony Condra was named coach of the year.
St. Dominic freshman Audrey Blaine was named newcomer of the year.
Joining Patke on the first were Clayton, Notre Dame’s Lillie Weber, Cardinal Ritter’s Hannah Wallace and St. Dominic’s Delaney Smith.
Others on the second team were Tolton Catholic’s Sophie Angel, Ritter’s Ai’Naya Williams, Blaine and Notre Dame’s Teresa Laramine.
Others on the honorable mention list were Cardinal Ritter’s Mariah Maxie and Ariana Bennett, St. Dominic’s Anna Burcham, Tolton Catholic’s Sam Wright and Sadie Sexauer and Notre Dame’s Samantha Short.
No AAA girls basketball teams remain alive in the playoffs.