A familiar face will be in charge when the St. Francis Borgia girls basketball Lady Knights take the court next season.
Pat Mathews, who spent 17 years as an assistant coach with Doug Light (six years), Duane Haddox (five years) and Stacia Houlihan (six years), was announced Monday as the team’s new head coach after Houlihan announced her coaching retirement after the 2022-23 season.
“I am very excited for this opportunity,” Mathews said. “I feel very fortunate to have learned from all three of those exceptional coaches. My first priority is to get to know the girls. I hope to use the summer to find out how they play and what they are good at so I can put them in the best position for success. Too early to tell if there is anything specific that will change.”
Houlihan led the Lady Knights from 2000-01 to 2022-23.
Mathews becomes the fifth head coach in program history, following Light, Mike Tyree, Haddox and Houlihan.
Mathews has additional coaching experience. He was an assistant football coach for 20 years and spent seven years as an assistant baseball coach.