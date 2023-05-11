A familiar face will be in charge when the St. Francis Borgia girls basketball Lady Knights take the court next season.

Pat Mathews, who spent 17 years as an assistant coach with Doug Light (six years), Duane Haddox (five years) and Stacia Houlihan (six years), was announced Monday as the team’s new head coach after Houlihan announced her coaching retirement after the 2022-23 season.