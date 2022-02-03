Things got real defensive in the second half.
Despite holding Parkway West (10-6) to just two points in the third quarter, the Washington basketball Lady Jays (9-9) were unable to finish with a win in the final round of the eighth annual Washington Tournament Friday.
The Lady Longhorns defeated Washington in the third-place game, 49-29.
Parkway West took a 17-7 lead after one quarter and a 34-16 advantage into halftime.
Neither team could make much of an offensive impact in the third period as Washington won the quarter, 3-2.
“We haven’t had a game like this where we came unglued in the first half,” Washington Head Coach Doug Light said. “The second half was much better. We looked like ourselves. The defense was really good. We just couldn’t score on the other end.”
It was the second consecutive game where the Lady Jays held an opponent to two points or fewer in a quarter. Washington also opened Wednesday’s semifinal game against Ursuline with a 3-1 lead after one quarter.
Elizabeth Reed, an all-tournament team selection, led the Lady Jays with 14 points. She made five rebounds and two assists.
Ingrid Figas posted five points with six rebounds, four steals and one assist.
Kendall Nix added four points, three rebounds, three steals and two assists.
Emma Briggs finished with four points and one rebound.
Cierra Murrell scored two points and made seven rebounds.
Abi Waters recorded five rebounds.
Kelsee Crego notched two rebounds and two steals.
“I feel like this is a tournament with a lot of parity,” Light said. “All of the teams have been pretty good and that makes it a neat tournament to be a part of. It was good for our kids. We missed (three starters) and that makes it tough, but it was good for our kids for the most part. A lot of kids got some good playing time.”
Abbie Zensen scored 16 points to lead Parkway West.
Lexi Etchason was next with 10 points.
Other scorers included Triniti Cook (nine points), Alexa Riddel (six), Siena Snyder (four), Piper Brown (two) and Josie Grunzinger (two).
Washington plays this week at St. Francis Borgia’s Competitive Edge Tournament. The Lady Jays played the host Lady Knights in the first round Monday.