Bring on the postseason.
St. Francis Borgia Regional’s baseball Knights concluded the 2021 regular season Tuesday with an 8-3 setback against Parkway West.
Borgia Head Coach Rob Struckhoff said the game was a good test for next week’s Class 5 District 5 Tournament.
“Parkway West is definitely deserving of their high rankings in the St. Louis area and the state,” Struckhoff said. “They can hit up and down the lineup. We saw their ace, Luke Wright, and he is a tough lefty. Playing teams like this will make us better, though.”
Borgia (16-8) is the second seed with Willard leading the field. The Knights will play Camdenton Monday in Rolla at 4 p.m. The winner will play either No. 3 Marshfield or sixth-seeded Bolivar Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
The championship game is set for Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.
“We had a fantastic regular season at 16-8,” Struckhoff said. “We’re really happy with where we are considering the schedule we played and having no varsity experience coming in. I’m really proud of these guys, and now it’s time to prepare for districts.”
Parkway West (21-2) is the top seed in the Class 5 District 2 Tournament.
Parkway West opened the game with four runs in the top of the first, but Borgia chopped that lead in half in the bottom of the inning.
Parkway West added single aces in the fourth and fifth innings before scoring twice in the top of the seventh. Borgia scored its final run in the seventh.
Parkway West outhit Borgia, 10-4. Parkway West made three errors to Borgia’s two.
Gavin Mueller pitched the first five innings and took the loss. He allowed six runs on eight hits and three walks. Mueller struck out one.
“Gavin Mueller had a tough start but settled down,” Struckhoff said. “His pitches were a little up early, and they took advantage. It was good to see him gut it out for five innings, though. He’s a tough kid who will give it all he’s got.”
Ethan Mort pitched the final two innings, allowing two runs (one earned) on two hits and a hit batter. He fanned one.
“Ethan Mort came in and pitched well,” Struckhoff said. “We made a couple defensive mistakes behind him in the seventh, which cost a chance to really pressure them in the bottom of the inning.”
Although Borgia was held to four hits, it also had five walks and two hit batters.
Alonzo MacDonald, the leadoff hitter, reached base all three ways. He had a single, walked twice and was hit by a pitch.
“Alonzo MacDonald had another great day at the top of the lineup, reaching base all four times,” Struckhoff said. “He scored two of our runs and should’ve had a third if not for a call at the plate that didn’t go our way.”
Struckhoff said that was a pivotal point.
“If we get that run in the bottom of the fifth, it’s a 6-3 ball game, and we’ve got runners at second and third. Tough momentum shift for us there when we really believed we should’ve been back in the game.”
Borgia’s other hits were singles by Isaac Vedder and Sam Turilli.
Sam Heggemann, Turilli and Blake Whitlock walked.
Owen Struckhoff also was hit by a pitch.
Vedder scored the other Borgia run. There were no RBIs.
Wright lasted five innings for Parkway West, allowing two runs (one earned) on two hits, four walks and a hit batter. He struck out 10.
Alexander Gitt relieved and pitched two innings. He allowed one run on two hits, a walk and a hit batter.
Elliot Krewson, Griffin Snyder and Nicholas Fitzanko each had two hits. Fitzanko and Snyder doubled.
Also hitting doubles were Gannon Snyder and Cooper Walkoff.
Tyler Lang and Nicholas Harms singled.
Gannon Snyder walked. Walkoff was hit by a pitch and hit a sacrifice fly.
Bryce Drake sacrificed.
Krewson stole two bases. Frank and Griffin Snyder each had one steal.
Gannon Snyder and Griffin Snyder both scored twice. Krewson, Lang, Walkoff and Christian Frank scored once.
Fitzanko drove in two runs. Gannon Snyder, Griffin Snyder and Walkoff had one RBI apiece.