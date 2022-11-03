Parkway West horned in on Union’s chances to advance in the Class 3 District 2 soccer playoffs Saturday.
The No. 3 seeded Longhorns (10-10-1) ended the season for the Wildcats (12-8), 4-0, at Rockwood Summit High School.
Summit hosts Parkway West Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the district semifinals.
Parkway West held a 1-0 lead at halftime Saturday despite Union having some of the better scoring chances of the first 40 minutes.
“Our first half, it felt like we had the better of the chances,” Union Head Coach Matt Fennessey said. “We were doing exactly what we wanted to do. Possession was good. We needed to just get one there in the first half and it didn’t happen for us. We gave them a little bit too much space there at the end of the half and he was able to get that first one in.”
The Longhorns snuck in the first goal with less than three minutes to play in the half.
Carson Mills did the honors on that occasion.
Adam Lancia, Brian Wright and Emilio Lugo scored the ensuing goals in the second half.
“At halftime, we were still right there in the game,” Fennessey said. “If we’d have played the second half the same way we did the first half, we’d have been right there.”
Longhorn goalkeeper Aidan Stillman recorded six saves.
Five seniors will graduate from the Union roster — Cooper Bailey, Will Herbst, Ian Meyer, Jace Pipes and Donoven Sherwood.
“We’ve got some big shoes to fill there, a lot of minutes for our five seniors,” Fennessey said. “It’s tough to replace a kid like Cooper Bailey, who’s done a great job for us and kept us in game, Ian Meyer who’s just been a rock for us in the past couple of years and Will, who could be the best player in the conference most years. Donnie and Jace also had good years for us and we’ll miss those guys.”
Rockwood Summit advanced with a 4-0 win over Washington.
In the other half of the district bracket, No. 1 Webster Groves plays No. 4 Lutheran South.
Lutheran South edged Pacific in overtime Saturday, 4-3.
The championship game of the district is scheduled for Thursday at 6 p.m. at Rockwood Summit.
