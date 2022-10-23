The Washington volleyball Lady Jays made it a good set to end on.
Parkway West (11-6-2), the No. 2 seed in Class 4 District 2, defeated Washington (14-17-2) Thursday in the first round of postseason play at Rockwood Summit, 25-7, 25-12, 25-22.
Updated: October 23, 2022 @ 3:46 pm
The teams were tied at 22-22 late in the third set before the Lady Longhorns finished with the last three points.
“I was really proud of the heart that they showed in the third set,” Washington Head Coach Lindsay Moritz said. “We started catching on to their speed, were going for everything and fought to the end.”
Alexis Barks posted nine kills, two blocks and one dig for the Lady Jays.
Chloe Holtmeyer made four kills and five digs.
Jessie Tovo recorded four kills and 13 digs.
Jora Weaver posted four kills, one block and two digs.
Jillian Huellinghoff ended with three kills, two blocks and three digs.
Madison Moore contributed two kills and one dig. Meredith Duncan made one kill and one dig.
Abigail Gilliatt passed for 14 assists and picked up six digs.
Olivia Zastrow set up eight assists and made four digs.
Libero Taylor Hoelscher led the defense with 23 digs.
Sydney Harbath contributed one dig.
Washington loses six seniors from this roster in the offseason — Gracie Meyer, Tovo, Holtmeyer, Hoelscher, Barks and Weaver.
“We’re going to miss them next year, that’s for sure,” Moritz said. “They’ve come a long way since the beginning of last season. I couldn’t be more proud of them, the progress they’ve made and the dedication that they have to our program. I’m also looking forward to returning a significant number to.”
Parkway West advances to play the district’s No. 3 seed, Visitation Academy (12-13), Saturday at 3:30 p.m. Visitation swept Webster Groves in the first round Thursday, 25-16, 25-14, 25-16.
