Scoring in each of the first three innings, the Parkway West Longhorns forged a 6-3 baseball win Wednesday in Pacific.
Pacific (13-2) picked up Parkway West (15-5) to fill in for rainouts earlier in the season.
“We came out a little nervous and it showed,” Pacific Head Coach Jeff Reed said. “We had three errors on routine plays. It’s plays that we have usually made all year. You know as well as I do, you can’t give good teams extra outs. They made the errors hurt.”
Pacific scored all three of its runs in the bottom of the seventh.
“We got into the seventh and made it interesting,” Reed said. “They ended up having to bring their closer in to shut it down. Love the fight at the end — wish we would of started with that fire.”
Each team had seven hits in the game.
Jack Meyer went the distance for Pacific, allowing six runs (four earned) on seven hits and one walk. He recorded five strikeouts. Meyer completed the game on 90 pitches.
“I thought Jack threw a great game,” Reed said. “I’m sure there would be one or two pitches he’d like to have back, but he competed the whole seven innings. After we settled down, they didn’t score after the third inning.”
Ethan Broser led the Pacific offense with three hits, including a double.
Meyer, Andrew Payne, Matthew Reincke and Ethan Simpson each had one hit.
Carter Myers walked twice. Reincke walked once.
Meyer and Trevor Klund were hit by pitches.
Broser and Klund each stole a base.
Klund, Dylan Mooney and Reincke scored the Pacific runs. Broser and Simpson recorded RBIs.
Parkway West used a quartet of pitchers.
Zach Boland went the first three innings, allowing three hits, a walk and two hit batters. He struck out one and earned the win.
Jaxon Smith pitched two innings, allowing one hit.
Brayden Gilmore got two outs, allowing three unearned runs on two hits and two walks.
Gannon Snyder struck out the only batter he faced for a save.
Seven different Longhorns posted hits with Denver Eaves, Tommy Eschbach, Christian Frank, Gilmore, Grant Meert, Zach Taylor and Cooper Walkoff getting one hit apiece.
Walkoff homered while Gilmore doubled.
Walkoff drew the walk and scored twice. Eaves, Frank, Gilmore and Snyder scored once.
Walkoff drove in two runs. Eschbach, Frank, Gilmore and Meert each had one RBI.
Pacific hosted St. James Tuesday and returns to action Tuesday, hosting Union in a critical Four Rivers Conference showdown starting at 4:30 p.m. That game also will serve as the championship of the Four Rivers Conference Preseason Tournament.