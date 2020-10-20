Class 4 District 3 softball will come down to a battle of the top two seeds.
Parkway West (7-7), the No. 2 seed in the district, held off the host team, Pacific (8-13), 5-3, in Thursday’s semifinals.
Parkway West thus advanced to Friday’s championship game against the No. 1 seed, Rockwood Summit (9-3), which shut out Parkway North (9-6), 13-0, in the other semifinal matchup.
Pacific outhit the Lady Longhorns, 10-8, but a three-run rally in the bottom of the fourth inning made the difference.
Both teams scored once in the first inning and Pacific went ahead 2-1 in the top of the second.
Parkway West came back to tie things in the bottom of the third.
Pacific went back ahead with a run in the top of the fourth, but that three-run frame lifted the Lady Longhorns to their first and only lead.
Four Pacific batters each had two hits in the game, led by a double and a single from Trinity Brandhorst, who scored once, drove in a run and stole a base.
Molly Prichard, Shelby Kelemen and Brooklynn Kittrell each singled twice.
Olivia Walker and Jaylynn Miller both added a single.
Miller and Kelemen both scored a run.
Walker and Kittrell both drove in a run.
Taylor Hanger reached on a walk.
Hanger threw all six innings in the circle for Pacific. She allowed four earned runs on eight hits and one walk with five strikeouts.
For the teams advancing beyond the district, sectional play is scheduled to begin Thursday, Oct. 22.