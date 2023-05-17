Parkway North swept the St. Francis Borgia boys volleyball Knights Friday to open Class 3 District 1 action in Washington, 25-16, 25-15, 33-31.
The Knights finished the season at 8-10.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Parkway North swept the St. Francis Borgia boys volleyball Knights Friday to open Class 3 District 1 action in Washington, 25-16, 25-15, 33-31.
The Knights finished the season at 8-10.
Borgia entered the match as the district’s second seed. Parkway North fell Monday in three games to top-seeded De Smet in the district championship match.
Harris Robinson led Borgia with six kills while Ian Desmond, Ben Lause, Kayden Parmentier and Colton Lange each logged four kills.
Robinson was the digs leader with 11. Lause was next with nine while libero Anthony Strohmeyer closed with six. Desmond added five, Logan Bender chipped in with three, Luke Politte and Lange each had two and Charlie Eggert had one dig.
Robinson was the assists leader with 10. Bender recorded eight and Eggert added one.
Jack Boone had three block assists. Lause ended with two while Desmond, Parmentier and Lange each had one.
Desmond served six aces.
This is the final season that the sport is being run under the Missouri Boys High School Volleyball banner.
MSHSAA schools have voted to accept boys volleyball as a MSHSAA sport next season with one class.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.