PELHAM, ALABAMA — Washington Post 218’s hot bats got cooled off Wednesday afternoon at Pelham High School’s Bobby Hayes Stadium.
Paragould, Arkansas, Post 17 Glen Sain GMC pitchers Ashton Williams and Peyton Branum combined to shut out Post 218 on four hits to start the Mid-South Regional, 3-0.
“They have a very good team,” Post 218 Manager Kent Getsee said. “They were super defensive. The catcher was fantastic. They were all in on the plays. The catcher kept us at bay. Their pitcher covered us up. If we don’t score a run, it doesn’t matter anyway.”
Post 218 did draw six walks and had one hit batter, but stranded nine on the bases. Williams and catcher Larry Fikes also picked off two Post 218 runners.
“We lost a couple of runners,” Getsee said. “Maybe, we get a run. Maybe, we get two. It still would have been a 1-0 ballgame.”
The loss put Post 218 (36-1) into Thursday’s losers’ bracket game against Shelby County Alabama Post 555.
It’s not the first time Washington has been in this situation. In 2021, Post 218 fell in the opener, but ripped off two wins before being eliminated.
“We’ve got to come back, one game a day,” Getsee said. “We’re basically in the same situation we were in before this game started. We just can’t lose anymore.”
Post 218 opened the game with a bang, literally.
Sam Paule ripped the game’s first pitch to left center field for a double.
Paule made it to third before Washington left him there.
It wasn’t Washington’s only scoring chance. In the sixth, Washington had the bases loaded with Tanner McPherson at third, Will Mentz at second and Kabren Koelling at first. However, a flyout ended the threat.
Hayden Nazarenus opened scoring with a home run to right in the bottom of the third.
Paragould added two insurance runs in the bottom of the fifth. Kayson Becker drove in Sam Bunting with a single. Fikes was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, forcing home Becker.
Paule had half of Washington’s four hits. He singled and doubled.
Reagan Kandlbinder and Hibbs singled.
Gavin Matchell drew half of the six walks. Mentz walked twice and Noah Hendrickson walked once.
Koelling was hit by a pitch.
Post 218 did play error-free baseball and there were no fielding miscues for the game.
Mentz was the starting pitcher and took the loss, going 4.2 innings while allowing three runs on seven hits and one walk. He struck out six.
Anthony Broeker got one out and hit a batter.
Koelling pitched the final inning and struck out one.
“If we can get a win under our belt tomorrow, I think the boys will feel good about that,” Getsee said. “We’ll just take it one game at a time now. That’s how it’s got to be.”
Williams was the winner, going 5.2 innings before he neared his pitch limit. Williams allowed three hits, six walks and one hit batter while striking out two.
Branum went the final 1.1 innings for the save. He allowed one hit and struck out two.
Nazarenus logged two of the seven Paragould hits with a home run and a single.
Tanner Pierce also doubled.
Becker, Griffin Duvall, Matthew Gardner and Bunting singled.
England walked. Fikes was hit by a pitch.
Becker, Nazarenus and Bunting scored.
Becker, Nazarenus and Fikes posted RBIs.
“When you put two state champions together, you’re going to have a game like that,” Getsee said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.