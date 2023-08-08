Paragould Post 17 kept the ball rolling Thursday at the American Legion Baseball Mid-South Regional.

Just 24 hours after an opening win over Washington Post 218, the Arkansas state champions from Paragould improved to 2-0 in the tournament, held in Pelham, Alabama, by defeating the Pittsburg, Kansas, Post 64 Patriots, 8-5.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.