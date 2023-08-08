Paragould Post 17 kept the ball rolling Thursday at the American Legion Baseball Mid-South Regional.
Just 24 hours after an opening win over Washington Post 218, the Arkansas state champions from Paragould improved to 2-0 in the tournament, held in Pelham, Alabama, by defeating the Pittsburg, Kansas, Post 64 Patriots, 8-5.
Post 17 moved into the winners’ bracket finals against Troy Post 70 Friday while the Patriots dropped into the losers’ bracket for an elimination game against Lafayette Post 241.
After two scoreless innings Thursday, both teams began tallying runs in the third inning.
Pittsburg scored three runs in the top of the inning, followed by an eight-run outburst from Paragould in the home half.
That proved to be the last runs for Paragould as Post 64 was only able to add two scores in the sixth.
Camden Farmer was the winning pitcher for Paragould. In five innings, he allowed three runs (two earned) on seven hits and two walks, striking out 10.
Matt Moore was the first reliever out of the Post 17 bullpen, but he did not record an out. Moore surrendered two runs on two walks.
Asher Griffin pitched the last two innings without allowing a run. He walked two and struck out one.
Brooks Nigut paced the Paragould offense with two hits. Kayson Becker, Lane England, Griffin Duvall, Matt Gardner and Ashton Williams all added one hit.
Becker and Williams each doubled while the other Post 17 hits were all singles.
Hayden Nazarenus and England both walked twice. Becker, Duvall and Nigut all earned a walk.
Nazarenus, Tanner Pierce, England, Trey Fikes, Duvall, Gardner, Williams and Nigut each scored a run.
Gardner and Williams earned two RBIs apiece. Becker, Fikes, Duvall and Nigut all drove in one.
For Pittsburg, H Bennett took the loss on the mound. He pitched 2.2 innings and allowed seven runs on five hits and four walks, striking out two.
Carsen Nickelson tossed 3.1 innings and surrendered one unearned run on two hits and three walks with one strikeout.
Kaleb Scales and Tucker Akins both collected two hits for Post 64 with a double by Scales being the only extra-base knock.
Ethan Rhodes worked a pair of walks. Scales, Nickelson, Brady Vanbecelaere, and Bennett each drew a walk.
Scales, Akins, Vanbecelaere, Rhodes and Bennett all scored a run.
Scales and Akins both finished with two runs batted in
