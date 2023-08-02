PELHAM, ALABAMA — It will be the scenic route again for Washington Post 218 in the Mid-South Regional.
Post 218 (36-2) fell to Arkansas state champion Paragould Post 17 Glen Sain GMC by a 3-0 score at Pelham High School’s Bobby Hayes Stadium.
Post 218 will play the loser of Wednesday night’s game between Kansas winner Pittsburg Post 64 and host Shelby County Post 555 Thursday at 1 p.m.
Hayden Nazarenus belted a solo home run to right field in the bottom of the third.
The Arkansas team came through with two more runs in the bottom of the fifth. Kayson Becker singled home Sam Bunting for one run and Larry Fikes was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, forcing home Becker.
Will Mentz took the loss, going 4.2 innings while allowing three runs on seven hits and one walk. He struck out six.
Ashton Williams was the winning pitcher, holding Washington batters to three hits and six walks while striking out two.
Sam Paule had two hits, including a double on the first pitch of the game.
Gavin Matchell walked three times and Mentz walked twice.
Post 218 stranded nine runners.
Also pitching for Post 218 were Anthony Broeker (one-third of an inning) and Kabren Koelling (one inning).
Peyton Branum earned a save for Paragould.
Full coverage will be in the Weekend Missourian.
