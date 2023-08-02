Paule Doubles
Washington Post 218 leadoff batter Sam Paule hits the first pitch of Wednesday's Mid-South Regional in Pelham, Alabama. Paule doubled on this pitch, but was stranded at third base. Paragould, Arkansas, Post 17 Glen Sain GMC shut out Post 218, 3-0. Washington plays again Thursday at 1 p.m.

PELHAM, ALABAMA — It will be the scenic route again for Washington Post 218 in the Mid-South Regional.

Post 218 (36-2) fell to Arkansas state champion Paragould Post 17 Glen Sain GMC by a 3-0 score at Pelham High School’s Bobby Hayes Stadium.

