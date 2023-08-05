Paule Congratulated
Washington Post 218 shortstop Sam Paule gets congratulated by Manager Kent Getsee as he rounds third base Saturday in Pelham, Alabama. Paule slugged a two-run home run, but Post 218 lost in the American Legion Mid-South Regional, 5-3. Missourian Photo/Bill Battle.

 Bill Battle

PELHAM, ALABAMA — One inning was enough.

Paragould, Arkansas, Post 17 Glen Sain GMC advanced to American Legion Mid-South Regional Championship Sunday by eliminating Washington Post 218 Saturday afternoon at Pelham High School, 5-3.

