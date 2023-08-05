PELHAM, ALABAMA — One inning was enough.
Paragould, Arkansas, Post 17 Glen Sain GMC advanced to American Legion Mid-South Regional Championship Sunday by eliminating Washington Post 218 Saturday afternoon at Pelham High School, 5-3.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
PELHAM, ALABAMA — One inning was enough.
Paragould, Arkansas, Post 17 Glen Sain GMC advanced to American Legion Mid-South Regional Championship Sunday by eliminating Washington Post 218 Saturday afternoon at Pelham High School, 5-3.
Post 228 completed its season at 38-3 with two of the losses coming to Paragould in this tournament.
Washington won two games in the Mid-South Regional, defeating host Shelby County Post 555 and Mississippi champion Panola Post 118.
Paragould opened the game with five runs in the top of the first. Post 218 chipped back in the third with a run. Kabren Koelling walked to force home Kannon Hibbs with Washington’s first run.
In the bottom of the fourth, Sam Paule hit a home run down the left field line with Aden Pecka also scoring.
Ryan Weidle pitched six scoreless innings in relief of starter Kaden Patke. Weidle allowed three hits and two walks. Patke struck out two.
Paule, Hibbs and Tanner McPherson had Washington’s hits.
Matt Moore went three innings for Paragould, allowing three runs on two hits, eight walks and one hit batter. Sam Bunting was the winner, going four innings while allowing one hit and one walk.
Larry Fikes led the Paragould offense with two hits, including a double. He scored once and drove in two.
More tournament coverage will be in the Wednesday Missourian.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.