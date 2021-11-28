Call it the appetizer.
The 69th annual St. Francis Borgia Pepsi Thanksgiving Tournament yielded no surprises in Tuesday’s opener.
The top-seeded Ft. Zumwalt North Panthers rolled to a 72-49 boys basketball win over No. 8 Owensville.
Mike Uffmann’s Panthers jumped out to a 19-7 lead after one.
However, Cullen VanLeer’s Dutchmen outscored FZN in the second quarter, 19-16, to trail at the half, 35-26.
Ft. Zumwalt North came back and led, 55-40, after three quarters.
The Panthers looked inside to Butler University signee Connor Turnbull, and the 6-10 post player responded with 30 points, 15 rebounds and five blocked shots.
Bobby Edwards was next with 15 points, three rebounds and two steals.
Lynden Sanders scored eight points. Kobe Anderson added seven, Trent Menke scored six, Josh Bauer contributed four, and Chandler Smith had two points.
Menke pulled down nine rebounds. Anderson had seven assists and three steals. Sanders recorded four steals.
Ft. Zumwalt North hit five three-point shots and went 9-12 from the free-throw line.
Owensville had nine different players find the basket with Garrett Crosby leading the way. He scored 10 points with seven rebounds and a blocked shot.
Will Lauth netted nine points. Brendan Decker was next with eight.
Logan Evans had six points, and Tanner Meyer added five. Bryce Payne, Landon Valley and Charlie Whelan had three points apiece. Layne Evans chipped in with two points.
Payne and Valley were the assist leaders with three apiece.
Noah Caldwell, Lauth, Payne and Valley each had one steal. Crosby, Lauth and Whelan had one blocked shot apiece.
The Dutchmen drained 10 three-point baskets and went 3-9 from the free-throw line.
Ft. Zumwalt North plays Union Friday at 6 p.m. in the semifinals. Owensville faces Washington Friday afternoon in the consolation semifinals.