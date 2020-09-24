The Panthers remain in the GAC Central driver’s seat.
Last year’s defending conference football champion, Ft. Zumwalt North (3-1, 1-0) started league play Friday with a 42-7 win over last season’s league runner-up, Washington (3-1, 0-1).
This was the most physical game of the year for the Jays so far. Washington traded punches with the Panthers in the first quarter, but could not overcome a bevy of turnovers, six in total on the night.
“I thought we did a good job of controlling the line of scrimmage on both sides,” Washington Head Coach Derick Heflin said. “We were able to move the ball, but at the end of the day I think we had six or seven turnovers and you can’t do that against (a state-ranked) team in Class 5. That’s not how you win football games. We’ll get to work on Monday and fix those things.”
The score stood at 21-7 at halftime. That score held up through the third quarter with Washington remaining in striking distance and grinding through the Panthers’ defense with the running game during one lengthy drive for much of the period.
“If we don’t fumble the ball three times in the first half, the score is probably different at halftime,” Heflin said. “We had the ball for 11 minutes to start the second half. We’ve got to score right there, but other than that, you can’t ask for a better drive.”
However, that drive failed to bear fruit for the Blue Jays as the Panthers came up with a goal-line stand, during which Washington thought it had scored twice.
“I was pretty sure we got in twice there, but the referee said we didn’t,” Heflin said. “We’ve got to finish those drives. That’s how you win big games is you take care of the little things and finish and we didn’t finish tonight.”
North extended its lead in the fourth quarter with two scoring drives plus a defensive touchdown.
Stats
The Blue Jays ran for 145 yards and threw for 45 in the contest.
Cole Nahlik led the rushing attack with 59 yards on 18 carries and a score.
Dylan Pape gained 49 yards on 11 carries and Louis Paule carried 10 times for 47 yards.
Conner Maher was stopped for a 10-yard loss on a reverse attempt where he recovered a fumbled handoff.
Ryan Hoerstkamp caught three passes for 33 yards.
Pape made one catch for a gain of 12 yards.
Quarterback Cam Millheiser was 4-6 passing for 45 yards with one interception.
Defensively, the Blue Jays had one takeaway as Owen Bartlett forced a fumble and Jack Lackman recovered.
Luke Kroeter led the team with 12 tackles.
Lackman was next with 11 stops.
Trevor Buhr and Bartlett each turned in eight tackles.
Pape and Korey Jarrell made four stops apiece.
Gavin Holtmeyer and Logan Kuhn were both in on three tackles.
Jake Straatmann, Hoerstkamp, Nahlik and Dason Gould made two tackles apiece.
Jason Sides recorded one tackle.
District
MSHSAA’s rolling out of district assignments this week revealed the Blue Jays sit atop Class 5 District 4 with 38.55 points.
The six-team district also features Battle (2-1, 37.67), Jefferson City (1-3, 31.25), Rolla (2-2, 30.08), Camdenton (2-2, 30) and Capital City (0-4, 18)
If the standings remain in that order, Washington and Battle would each have a Week 10 bye. The Blue Jays would then host the Rolla-Camdenton winner in Week 11.
Next Up
Washington stays on the road in Week 5, the second week of league play, as the Blue Jays go to Ft. Zumwalt South (2-2, 1-0).
The Bulldogs are coming off a tight 28-25 victory against Wentzville Liberty in Week 4.
In the latest meeting, Washington had no trouble with the Bulldogs at home last year, winning 59-13. However, Zumwalt South won the previous five meetings before that.
Quarterback Jay Higgins has been efficient for the Bulldogs this fall, completing 57.5 percent of his passes for 627 yards with five touchdowns and no interceptions.
Zach Bensing is his top receiver, catching 13 passes for 278 yards and four scores.
Keijuan Howard is the team’s lead running back with 260 yards and five scores so far.
Box Score
WAS 7-0-0-0=7
FZN 14-7-0-21-42
First Quarter
FZN - Chris Futrell 2 run (Davis Herbst kick), 7:15
WAS - Cole Nahlik 9 run (Devon Deckelman kick), 2:36
FZN - Tyler Oakes 37 pass from Jack Newcomb (Herbst kick), 1:08
Second Quarter
FZN - Oakes 24 pass from Newcomb (Herbst kick), 0:37
Third Quarter
No Scoring
Fourth Quarter
FZN - Futrell 9 run (Herbst kick), 10:29
FZN - DJ Jones 4 run (Herbst kick), 4:41
FZN - Futrell 38 interception return (Herbst kick), 2:43
Statistics
Rushing
Washington — Nahlik 18-59-1, Pape 11-49, Paule 10-47, Maher 1- -10.
FZN — Futrell 15-160-2, Oakes 6-56, Rezex 4-43, Jones 3-28-1, Newcomb 8-19, Watson 2-2.
Passing
Washington — Millheiser 4-6-45-0-1.
FZN — Newcomb 6-10-115-2-0.
Receiving
Washington — Hoerstkamp 3-33, Pape 1-12.
FZN — Oakes 3-68-2, Rezex 3-47.
Tackles
Washington — Kroeter 12, Lackman 11, Buhr 8, Bartlett 8, Pape 4, Jarrell 4, Holtmeyer 3, Kuhn 3, Straatmann 2, Hoerstkamp 2, Nahlik 2, Gould 2, Sides 1.
FZN — Angelbeck 13, Rezex 12, Williams 12, Rapplean 10, Reckel 8, Steinmeyer 8, Davis 8, Jones 7, Mahoney 7, Futrell 6, Lee 6, Merris 5, O’Neal 4, Teglo 4, Guthery 2, Weddington 1, Herbst 1.