The Ft. Zumwalt North basketball Panthers secured at least a share of the program’s first GAC Central title in seven years Friday.
Zumwalt North (19-2, 7-1) completed a season sweep of Washington (15-6, 5-2), 62-50, at Blue Jay Gym on courtwarming night.
Washington led early, 18-16, after one quarter.
Zumwalt North pulled ahead in the second quarter for a slim 32-29 edge, but then held the Blue Jays to just four points in the third period while extending the advantage to 50-33.
Foul calls were light with six against Washington and three against Zumwalt North in the first half.
Through the first nearly 14 minutes of the second half, the Blue Jays accumulated six foul calls against them, compared to none for Zumwalt North.
“In the third quarter, we turned the ball over way too much,” Washington Head Coach Grant Young said. “That was the difference there. It was a fun game for everybody, but in a conference championship game like we had, if you could tell me a team doesn’t foul until 2:13 left in the game, I wouldn’t believe you. It was tough to swallow, but we dug ourselves too big of a hole early in that third quarter.”
For Washington to force a split of the conference title now, the Blue Jays would have to win their three remaining conference games and Zumwalt North would have to lose to both Wentzville Liberty and Francis Howell North.
Brigham Broadbent led the Blue Jays with 14 points on the night.
Zac Coulter was next with 12 points and Jason Sides also reached double figures with 10.
“We did a great job in that first half,” Young said. “Jason Sides did a great job, hitting some big shots. Brigham had two big threes in the first half. Todd Bieg had a big three in the corner. We had a lot of momentum in the first half.”
Bieg added seven points. Jack Lackman and Jarrett Hamlett rounded out the scoring for Washington with two points apiece.
Connor Turnbull, a 6-10 forward, led the Panthers with 18 points.
Also scoring were Drake Stevenson (17 points), KJ Lee (12), Tyler Edwards (seven), Zac Keeven (three), Kylen Watson (three) and George Prouhet (two).
Washington’s next scheduled outing is a road game Wednesday at Francis Howell North with a 5:30 p.m. tipoff.