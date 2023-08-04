With as many runs as there are S’s in the name of their state, Panola, Mississippi, Post 118 secured the opening win of the American Legion Baseball Mid-South Regional Tournament.
The Panola Pirates picked up a 4-1 win over the Ada, Oklahoma, Braves Wednesday and were the very first team to leave the tournament field in Pelham, Alabama, with a win.
By virtue of the win, Panola advanced to the winners’ bracket semifinals Thursday against Troy, Alabama, Post 70. Ada fell into an elimination game Thursday versus Lafayette, Louisiana, Post 241.
Panola scored all four of its runs in the first inning as Aidan Williams singled to drive in two runs, Brock Ware scored on a wild pitch and then Jack Cartright made a productive out to drive in Williams.
Ada achieved its lone tally in the top of the sixth when Colton Bourland reached on a fielding error, allowing Davin Weller to score.
Nash Kocza was the winning pitcher for Panola. In 5.2 innings, he allowed one unearned run on one hit and five walks, striking out seven and hitting one batter.
Landon Roberts earned the save. In 1.1 innings, he allowed no runs on one hit and one walk while striking out two.
Kason Pruitt pitched all six innings for Ada and allowed four runs on two hits and seven walks with two strikeouts.
Singles by Ware and Williams were the only two hits for the victorious Panola team.
Trey Drumheller drew three walks.
Austin Batts, Jake Smith, Williams and Cartwright each walked once.
For Ada, Weller doubled and Elvis Edwards singled to represent the only two hits for the Braves.
Bryson Tuck earned two walks. Edwards, Walt Kerr, Garrett Wafford and Easton Wilkinson all walked once.
