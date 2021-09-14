Schools from the Francis Howell district were not kind to the Lady Jays this week.
Washington (1-4, 0-2) fell to two different Howell opponents Wednesday and Thursday.
Francis Howell Central (5-1-2) got the nonconference win over the Lady Jays Wednesday in St. Charles, 22-25, 25-22, 25-22, 25-21. Then, in a GAC Central matchup the next night, Francis Howell North (1-5-1, 1-0) won at home in sweeping fashion in three sets, 25-17, 25-19, 25-14.
Howell Central
The Lady Jays got off to a good start Wednesday, but the final three sets went to the visitors.
“Our girls fought really hard, but we made a few unforced errors during critical moments,” Moritz said. “I’m proud of how they played and worked together for every point. Our seniors, Sophie Nieder and Ingrid Figas, showed a lot of leadership.”
The Lady Jays scored 17 of their points off of blocks.
“Our blocking and defense were strong and kept us in the game,” Moritz said. “Jora Weaver and Alex Barks led our teams in blocks.”
Jillian Huellinghoff and Ella Kroeter each made a team-high eight kills.
Figas and Chloe Holtmeyer made five kills apiece.
Barks and Weaver each added three kills.
Abigail Gilliatt and Nieder recorded one kill apiece.
Barks posted six blocks, followed by Weaver with five and Figas with four. Huellinghoff and Kroeter posted one block apiece.
Gilliatt led in assists with 16. Taylor Hoelscher posted seven assists and Weaver one.
Gracie Meyer served two aces. Kroeter and Hoelscher both recorded one ace.
Dig totals for the contest included Figas (15), Meyer (11), Hoelscher (10), Nieder (eight), Gilliatt (six), Huellinghoff (two) and Holtmeyer (one).
Howell North
Figas posted eight kills, three digs, one block and one assist.
Barks recorded seven kills and four blocks.
Holtmeyer ended with four kills.
Kroeter added three kills.
Jessie Tovo knocked down two kills and one block.
Weaver contributed two kills and two blocks.
Emma Briggs notched two blocks and one kill.
Gilliatt and Huellinghoff both made one kill. Gilliatt added nine assists three digs.
Hoelscher made nine assists and one dig.
For the defensive specialists, Meyer made seven digs and Nieder three.
The Lady Jays play Saturday at the Borgia tournament, starting at 9:30 a.m. against Parkway West.