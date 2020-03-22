It was a historic year for Sullivan wrestling.
The Eagles won the Four Rivers Conference championship, tied for 10th in the MSHSAA Class 2 team standings and had its first-ever state wrestling champion.
For that, the school has earned two of the three top awards in this year’s Missourian All-Area team, voted on by area coaches and media members.
Evan Shetley, a senior at 182 pounds, captured the Class 2 state title with a 44-1 record. He was the area’s lone state champion this season and was picked as the Missourian boys wrestler of the year.
Sullivan Head Coach Matt Peregoy was the selection as coach of the year.
For the second season, a girls wrestling team also was picked. The wrestler of the year was Washington’s first-ever state medalist, junior Mia Reed.
Reed was the only local wrestler to reach the medal stand, finishing third at 110 pounds in the state’s only class. She went 38-3 this season.
All wrestlers who qualified for the state meet, or earned conference honors were eligible for selection. Coaches added deserving wrestlers to the list.
This year’s eligible schools were from the Four Rivers Conference, Washington and St. Francis Borgia Regional. Two teams were selected with others being named to the honorable mention list.
The closest weight class was boys 132 pounds, where Pacific’s Warren Fiedler edged Washington’s James Johnson by one point.
Making the boys first team were:
• 103 — St. Clair’s Ryan Meek;
• 113 — St. Francis Borgia Regional’s Joseph Lause;
• 120 — St. Clair’s Brock Woodcock;
• 126 — Sullivan’s Dillon Witt;
• 132 — Pacific’s Warren Fiedler;
• 138 — St. Clair’s Cameron Simcox;
• 145 — Pacific’s Colton Thompson;
• 152 — Pacific’s Callum Sitek;
• 160 — Sullivan’s Kobie Blankenship;
• 170 — Union’s Ryder Kuenzel;
• 182 — Sullivan’s Evan Shetley;
• 195 — St. James’ Zachary Woodson;
• 220 — Washington’s Chris Griesenauer; and
• 285 — Sullivan’s Tristan Brown.
Selected to the girls first team were:
• 103 — Washington’s Arianna Hill;
• 110 — Washington’s Mia Reed;
• 115 — Washington’s Allison Meyer;
• 120 — Washington’s Julia Donnelly;
• 130 — Washington’s McKenna Deckelman;
• 135 — St. Clair’s Makayla Johnson;
• 142 — St. Clair’s Elexis Wohlgemuth;
• 187 — Union’s Jaiden Powell; and
• 235 — St. Clair’s Makenzie Turner.
There were no nominations at 125, 152 or 166.
Making the boys second team were:
• 103 — Pacific’s Ethan Flaherty;
• 113 — Union’s Sam Inman;
• 120 — Pacific’s Camron Steffey;
• 126 — Pacific’s Kenny Thompson;
• 132 — Washington’s James Johnson;
• 138 — Union’s Carter Sickmeier;
• 145 — Union’s Gabe Hoekel;
• 152 — St. Clair’s Dalton Thompson;
• 160 — Union’s Jacob Nowak;
• 170 — Sullivan’s Trey Eplin;
• 182 — Washington’s Collin Muller;
• 195 — Sullivan’s Carter Dace;
• 220 — Union’s David Clark; and
• 285 — Washington’s Gavin Holtmeyer.
Selected to the girls second team were:
• 115 — St. James’ Kaylynn Crocker;
• 120 — Borgia’s Aine Callahan; and
• 135 — Washington’s Halaina O’Bryant.
There were no additional nominations.
Honorable mention boys, by weight, were:
• 103 — Union’s Dominick Beine and St. James’ Teagan Kelley;
• 113 — St. Clair’s Gabe Martinez;
• 120 — Washington’s Ben Griffen;
• 126 — Washington’s Tate Hendricks;
• 138 — Sullivan’s Ty Shetley;
• 145 — Sullivan’s Ethan Hurt;
• 152 — Washington’s Louis Obermark, St. James’ Zachary Achterburg, Borgia’s Oliver Mace and Sullivan’s Ransom Dudley;
• 160 — Borgia’s Nathan Boone and Pacific’s Dominic Calvin;
• 170 — Borgia’s Brynner Frankenberg and St. James’ Chandler Tinsley;
• 182 — Owensville’s Cody Linders;
• 195 — Washington’s Joey Avitia, Borgia’s Thad Isgrigg and Owensville’s Dakota Martin;
• 220 — Pacific’s Sam Williams and Sullivan’s Kyler Martin; and
• 285 — Union’s Connor Ward.
There were no honorable mention selections at 132,
There was no girls honorable mention list.