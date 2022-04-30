You can’t get any more perfect than Jake Collier.
The Pacific High School freshman faced nine batters Tuesday in his team’s 16-0 win over Bishop DuBourg in Affton, and he struck out all nine.
“With the new 15-run rule after three innings, freshmen Jake Collier only had to face nine hitters and struck all nine out,” Pacific Head Coach Jeff Reed said. “He only threw 45 pitches on the day. I think he only threw one curveball on the day — pretty dominating performance.”
It was Collier’s fourth start and he improved to 3-0. Collier carries a 0.00 ERA with one complete game. Over 14 innings, he’s allowed three unearned runs on five hits and three walks. He leads the Pacific pitching staff with 30 strikeouts.
Pacific improved to 13-1 overall with the win while the Cavaliers fell to 4-9.
Pacific did plenty of damage offensively with five runs in the top of the first, eight more in the second and three runs in the third.
“Offensively we came out right out of the gates hitting and taking advantage of a few walks and hit batters,” Reed said. “I thought we had some good approaches at the plate.”
Pacific had 10 hits, five walks and three hit batters.
Trevor Klund posted three hits, including a double.
Matthew Reincke and Weston Kulick each had two hits and both doubled.
Ethan Broser, Carter Myers and Ethan Simpson had one hit apiece.
Kulick, Myers, Cole Hansmann, Jack Meyer and Andrew Payne walked.
Hansmann, Klund and Kulick were hit by pitches.
Klund stole two bases. Ayden Biedenstein and Payne each stole one base.
Klund scored three runs. Biedenstein, Hansmann, Kulick, Meyer and Payne scored twice. Broser, Reincke and Simpson scored once.
Reincke drove in four runs. Klund had three RBIs while Kulick and Meyer each drove in two. Broser, Hansmann, Myers and Payne ended with one RBI apiece.
Pacific played Parkway West Wednesday and visits St. James in Four Rivers Conference action Thursday. The Indians are at home Tuesday against Union.