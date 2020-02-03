The Indians swept three Four Rivers Conference wrestling opponents Tuesday and Thursday.
Five forfeits gave the Indians a big advantage and Pacific added two contested wins to defeat St. Clair, 42-33, Tuesday in a head-to-head dual.
St. Clair defeated Pacific in the girls dual, 58-0, ending the Lady Bulldogs’ regular season with an undefeated record in duals.
The Indians went on to defeat both Owensville, 56-18, and St. James, 66-18, Thursday in a tri-meet hosted by the Dutchmen. Pacific’s girls defeated Owensville, 12-6, and tied St. James, 12-12.
Pacific-St. Clair
St. Clair gained six contested wins — four by pin, one by technical fall and one via major decision.
“Despite the forfeits, our momentum continued as we won the next five matches,” St. Clair Head Coach Mel Hughes said. “. . . At the end of competition for the night, we had won all except two matches.”
The dual began with Pacific taking an 18-0 lead on three consecutive forfeits to Liam Sitek (182), Blake McKay (195) and Sam Williams (220).
Both teams had an open weight at 285.
St. Clair won the first three contested matches, starting with an 8-0 major decision win for Ryan Meek (106) against Ethan Flaherty.
Gabe Martinez (113) then pinned Dillon Hall in 58 seconds.
Brock Woodcock (120) scored a 16-0 technical fall against Camron Steffey, leaving Pacific with a slight 18-15 lead at that juncture.
Kenny Thompson (126) gained six more points for the Indians by forfeit.
St. Clair then collected two more wins as Seth Banks (132) pinned Warren Fiedler in 3:01 and Cameron Simcox (138) pinned Mason Lucas in 3:50, giving the Bulldogs a 27-24 lead.
Pacific gained its first contested win as Colton Thompson (145) pinned John Davenport Cortivo in 52 seconds and Pacific went back ahead, 30-27.
At 152 pounds. St. Clair got six more points as Dalton Thompson pinned Nick Sater in 40 seconds and the Bulldogs went back in front, 33-30.
Dominic Calvin (160) pinned Caleb Hooks in 3:02 to give Pacific the last lead change of the night, 36-33.
Jackson Roloff (170) gained a final six points for the Indians by forfeit.
In two contested matches, St. Clair’s Makayla Johnson (136) won by a 14-2 major decision against Lana Todahl and Elexis Wohlgemuth (143) pinned Emmaline Steel in 4:23.
Cassidy Shoemate (110), Lili Vernon (116), Emma Davis (121), Hannah Thacker (126), Kaitlyn Janson (131), Jordyn Hampson (167), Berlyn Wohlgemuth (187) and Makenzie Turner (235) each won by forfeit.
Owensville Tri
Flaherty (106) pinned Teagan Kelly (St. James, 3:33) and won by an 18-1 technical fall against Owensville’s Michael Martin.
Hall (113) pinned Blake Marlett (St. James, 0:13) and Aries Nicholas (Owensville, 1:24).
Kenny Thompson (125) pinned Elijah Wilcox (St. James, 1:42), Fielder (132) pinned Owensville’s Tighe Bombach in 3:40 and Lucas (138) won by a 4-0 decision against Owensville’s Gabriel Soest. All three gained a second win by forfeit.
Colton Thompson (145) pinned Dakota Kurti (St. James, 1:23) and Boston Belk (Owensville, 0:25).
Callum Sitek (152) pinned Zachary Achterberg (St. James, 3:18), Silas Guenzler (160) pinned Owensville’s Alan Kopp in 4:57 and Liam Sitek (170) pinned Zachary Adams (Owensville, 2:520. All three were unopposed in their other win.
Williams (220) pinned Seth Keeny (St. James, 5:05) and Michael Stockton (Owensville, 3:55).
Roloff (182) won by forfeit against St. James and was pinned by Owensville’s Cody Linders.
Dakota Martin (195) and Samuel Pack (285) both won by forfeit for the Dutchmen.
Frank Parsons (120), Zach Woodson (195) and Jed Hitch (285) gained unopposed wins for St. James.