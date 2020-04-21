The Pacific wrestling Indians continued to find success under a new coach.
Jesse Knott took over the program after longtime head coach Rob Schimsa stepped down after 17 years leading Pacific on the mats.
Pacific went 3-2 in Four Rivers Conference duals, finishing third and sent four state qualifiers to the Class 3 State Championships where the team scored 23 points to finish in 24th place.
“I feel overall it was a great season for us,” Knott said. “We came in knowing that it was going to be a rebuild type year after losing the amount of talent to graduation that we did. All of our guys stepped up and filled a role in not allowing us to take a major step back. We wanted to compete for a conference title, which we did. In both of the duals that we lost, we were one match away from coming out on top.”
Pacific was led at the state championships by a second-place finish from 152-pound junior Callum Sitek, who was an individual district champion.
“Our goal for districts was to finish in the top 5 and we ended in sixth by a couple points,” Knott said. “If we stay healthy the entire tournament and don’t lose Colton Thompson (to injury), we do just that. We were able to get four guys to the state tournament, which is what we pretty much expected coming into the season, but it wasn’t the four we expected.”
Sitek was joined at the state meet by 106-pound sophomore Ethan Flaherty, 120-pound senior Camron Steffey and 160-pound sophomore Dominic Calvin.
“(Those four) had great tournaments to qualify,” Knott said. “We lost one of our top guys to injury on night one. I think Colton Thompson not only qualifies but possibly places at state.”
Sitek capped a 47-1 season with a second-place finish in the state tournament. He made an undefeated run all the way up to the championship match against Neosho junior Cayden Auch, who is now a three-time state champion.
Sitek’s medal extended a 17-year streak of state medalists for Pacific. Extending the streak another season as a senior next winter seems a foregone conclusion for Sitek.
“Our goal for him going into next year is to win a state title,” Knott said. “He is more than deserving of it and I know he will work to achieve that. . . . Callum is a special kind of competitor. There is never a moment too big for him. He steps out every time with confidence and dominates.”
Sitek is now a two-time state finalist after also placing second at 132 pounds last winter.
“The biggest highlight for us this year was Callum Sitek’s run at the state tournament,” Knott said. “He finished second at state for the second consecutive year. This makes him just the fifth two-time state finalist in Pacific history. Next year he will look to become just the second three-time finalist. He jumped up and down between 145 and 152 and decided late to bump up and go 152 for the postseason. Very few individuals would take on this challenge considering the top guy at 152 was already a two-time state champion. Sitek took on the challenge and nearly pulled off the win. Just came up short from finishing a couple takedowns that would have put the match in our favor. Still an outstanding season and finish for the Callum, who will use this to motivate him for his senior year.”
Steffey added one win at the state tournament for the Indians in the first round of wrestlebacks while Flaherty exited the tournament after two rounds and Calvin was unable to compete.
“Flaherty is just a sophomore who we needed to really step up and become consistent this year,” Knott said. “He did just that. He put a lot of work in during the offseason in order to take on a bigger role for us this year.”
Sophomore Lana Todahl finished one win away from qualifying for the state tournament also on the girls side.
Knott pointed to Thopmpson, Steffey, Flaherty and Todahl as the most improved wrestlers of the season.
“This group put a ton of work in during the offseason to ensure that more success came their way this year,” Knott said. “Tough break for Colton Thompson because I really feel he could have brought home a state medal this year. Lana came up one win shy of becoming our first girl state qualifier. She finished the year 19-8 after being around .500 last season. Camron Steffey did a lot during the freestyle season, which gave him the confidence he needed to get past the pressure match at districts to qualify for the first time. Ethan Flaherty didn’t miss an open mat over the summer. He became one of our consistent guys every time out and easily qualified. This experience will make him even more dangerous during his junior year.”
Pacific graduates four seniors from this season — Steffey, Liam Sitek, Sam Williams and Sam Stoltz.
“Camron Steffey ended his career as a state qualifier,” Knott said. “He put together a solid four-year career and it was great to see him accomplish one of his big goals. Liam Sitek was a four-year guy for us. It was awesome to see him get a full season of varsity after a couple injuries and just being behind some of our best wrestlers in years past. Sam Williams and Sam Stoltz decided to come back out for us after missing the past two years. We enjoyed having them. Williams had a great year at 220 and Stoltz really stepped up and filled in for injured wrestlers during the second half of the season, and got some big wins for us.”
The team returns three of its state qualifiers on the boys side in addition to Thompson and both of its girls wrestlers — Todahl and fellow sophomore Emmaline Steel.
“(Todahl) and Emma Steel will be on a mission next year,” Knott said. “We set some pretty high goals teamwise for this young group. Though they came up short, they worked their tails off all season to achieve them and that will only pay dividends heading into next year when we return a lot.”
Changing the outcome of one match in each conference boys dual loss could have landed the Indians another Four Rivers Conference championship.
“I think both the Union and Sullivan duals are two that we look at as missed opportunities,” Knott said. “In the Union dual, it came down to the 126 match. We put Sam Stoltz out there for his senior night instead of Kenny Thompson. He was winning the match and just got pulled under and stuck. He wins that match 9-10 times. It was a tough one to take. In the Sullivan dual, our 113, Dillon Hall, went home sick the day of the dual. If he’s there, we win that dual. So just some tough luck, but again it will serve as a learning lesson to help these young guys going forward.”
The Indians have plenty to look forward to in the 2020-21 season.
“I can’t wait for next season,” Knott said. “I think if everything works out and everyone returns, we will once again be one of the top teams in the area. Kenny Thompson, Dillon Hall, Mason Lucas and Blake McKay all stepped up for us this year as freshmen on the varsity level. If they work during the offseason, they will be big-time contenders next year. We also had a couple other solid freshman showings on the JV level. Our sophomore class had a big year as well. Flaherty and Calvin qualified, Warren Fiedler was just hitting his stride when his season came to an end, and Silas Guenzler had a great JV season. Colton Thompson and Callum Sitek will both be back next year, looking to cap off their already successful careers. On the girls side, we get both Lana Todahl and Emma Steel back as they were only sophomores. I think they both can be two of the top girls in the area for their weight classes next season. There is a lot to look forward to with this group.”