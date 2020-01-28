Pacific wrestling teams braved Wednesday’s storm to win two of three duals at Windsor.
The Indians split in a boys tri-meet with Pacific topping Priory, 51-15, but falling to the host Owls, 51-20.
The Lady Indians defeated Windsor, 12-6, in a girls dual that was decided entirely by forfeits.
Four Pacific boys gained wins in both their matches, led by undefeated Callum Sitek (152 pounds).
Sitek won by technical fall, 18-2, against Windsor’s Luke Longtin and was unopposed by Priory.
Ethan Flaherty (106) won twice by pin, covering Priory’s Kyle Kummer in 29 seconds and Windsor’s Charles Owens in 58 seconds.
Warren Fiedler (132) pinned Windsor’s Hayden Barker in 1:03 and was unopposed versus Priory.
Sam Stoltz (126) edged Windsor’s Connor Meynell in a 7-6 decision and received a free win against Priory by forfeit.
Dillon Hall (113) pinned Priory’s Reuben Goldschmidt in 1:17, but was pinned by Windsor’s Joe Hirst.
Blake McKay (182) won a tight 10-9 decision against Priory’s Timothy Soriano, but was pinned by Windsor’s Chris Butts.
Nick Sater (145), Jackson Roloff (160) and Liam Sitek (170) were all unopposed against Priory. Each were pinned by either Windsor’s Seth Winkelmann (145), Dominic Pona (160) or Austin Henry (170).
Mason Lucas (138) lost in a 6-2 decision against Priory’s Lucas Bagwell and an even closer 9-8 decision against Windsor’s Ken Parton.
None of the three teams fielded a wreslter at 120 pounds. Pacific was also open at 195, 220 and 285 pounds, resulting in five losses by forfeit.
For Windsor, Travis Clouse (195), Seif Elkhashab (220) and Dante Reigle (285) each gained six points by forfeit.
Priory’s winners by forfeit were Stephen McDaniel (195) and Dalton Bingman (220).
In the girls dual, Lana Todahl (136) and Emmaline Steel (143) each won by forfeit for the Lady Indians.
Windsor’s winner was Reilly Baughman (110).
Pacific was scheduled to wrestle in the Eric Lewis Invitational Friday and Saturday at MICDS.