Pacific was three times a winner in wrestling duals Tuesday.
Hosting Ladue and Webster Groves, the Pacific boys won twice, 48-30 over Ladue and 42-21 against Webster Groves. The Pacific girls recorded an 18-12 win against Webster Groves.
Boys
Five Pacific boys gained wins in both duals.
Callum Sitek (152 pounds) pinned both Ladue’s Sam Loiterstein (2:41) and Webster Groves’ Max Knight (2:29).
Ian Sizemore (145) pinned Ladue’s Jake Shelton in 1:47 and was unopposed by the Statesmen.
Colton Thompson (160), Dominic Calvin (170) and Blake McKay (195) won by forfeit in both matches.
Luke Gerling (285) earned a win by forfeit against Ladue, but that weight class was ruled a double forfeit against Webster Groves.
Ethan Flaherty (120) scored a win by pin in 3:29 against Ladue’s David Ciorba, but lost a 6-5 decision against Webster Groves’ Alex Turley.
Malachi Wells-Sidner (132) and Warren Fiedler (138) were both winners by forfeit against Webster Groves, but were pinned by their Ladue opponents.
Nickolas Wedemeier (182) won by forfeit against Ladue, but was pinned by Webster Groves’ Sam Miller.
Nathaniel Knaff (220) was pinned twice.
Pacific had open weights at 106, 113 and 126 pounds.
Girls
The girls dual was decided by three forfeit wins going to Pacific’s Caylin McDonald (132 pounds), Emmaline Steel (143) and Alyssa Sigler (235).
In the only contested match, Webster Groves’ Talia Lee pinned Pacific’s Zoe Fisher in 57 seconds.
Webster Groves also gained one win by forfeit.