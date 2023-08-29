The Lady Indians held off a big final inning from De Soto to start the season with a win.
Pacific (1-0) topped De Soto (0-1), 7-6, in the opening round of the Sullivan Peoples Bank Back to School Softball Classic Black Bracket Saturday.
The tournament was reset as two separate eight-team brackets in a one-day event Saturday after Friday’s pool play games in the expected 16-team event were canceled due to excessive heat.
Pacific struck first for two runs in the bottom of the first inning, but trailed in the second after a three-run frame for the Lady Dragons.
The Lady Indians took back the lead with a four-run rally in the bottom of the third.
An insurance run in the fourth inning proved to be fortuitous for Pacific as De Soto rallied for three runs in the top of the fifth, but left the tying run stranded at third base with nobody out as Ellie Groom struck out back-to-back batters and got a ground ball for the final out to get out of the jam.
Groom pitched all five innings for Pacific, earning the win. She allowed six runs (three earned) on seven hits and three walks, striking out six.
“(She) did a good job of keeping their batters off of the big hits,” Pacific Head Coach Tonya Lewis said. “We made some mistakes and allowed three unearned runs come across in the second inning, but we hit the ball well enough to hold them off.”
Trinity Brandhorst paced the Pacific bats with a home run and a double. She also walked, stole a base, scored three times and drove in two.
Brooke Bearden doubled, singled, scored and drove in a run.
McKenna Lay singled, scored and drove in a run.
Lily Marshall and Jaylynn Miller both singled and drove in a run.
Payten McFarland and Elizabeth Tollison each drew a walk.
Taylin Linenweber and Alea Winebaugh both scored.
Pacific went on to finish third in the bracket. The Lady Indians played at Ft. Zumwalt North Monday and will have their home opener Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. against Cuba.
