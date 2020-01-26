The Indians started their stay in Kansas with a milestone.
Pacific (6-8) opened the Kansas Army National Guard Invitational in Frontenac, Kan., with a 45-32 win against Riverton (Kan.) Thursday.
The win was the 400th in the career of Head Coach John VanLeer.
“It’s a program accomplishment,” VanLeer said. “I’ve had a lot of good assistants. Scott Brown has been an assistant for me the whole time and he deserves just as much credit as I do. I’ve had a lot of support from the district and it says a lot about the district that we were able to have this achievement.”
With the win, the Indians advanced to play the No. 1 seed, Nevada (9-1) in Friday’s semifinals, after The Missourian went to print. Nevada entered the tournament as the No. 10 ranked team in the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association Class 4 poll.
There will be three Missouri teams in the semifinals as Webb City also won in the first round. The lone Kansas holdout with a chance at winning the tournament are the host Raiders.
Pacific had a slight 23-21 lead at halftime.
Don’TA Harris led the Indians with 13 points and six rebounds.
Dylan Myers added 12 points.
“Jack Meyer gave us a big spark off the bench and hit a big three,” VanLeer said.
Full statistics from the game were not available as of print deadline.
“It was one of those games where we had a long bus ride and were a little sleepy and just had to shake it off and find a way to win,” VanLeer said. “We didn’t shoot the ball really well, but we did enough to win and hopefully we got all that out of our system Thursday night.”
This is the sixth consecutive season for Pacific playing at the tournament and the fifth time the team has played into the winners’ bracket. The Indians have twice won the tournament and twice finished third.