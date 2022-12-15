The shoe was on the other foot for Pacific girls basketball at Herculaneum Friday.
Just 48 hours after a second-round loss on a tiebreaking shot at the buzzer against Crystal City, the Lady Indians (2-3) were on the winning side of the same situation in the final round of the 25th annual Red and Black Classic.
Pacific bested Grandview (1-5) for seventh place in the tournament, 27-25.
Rhyan Murphy put through the go-ahead shot, leaving Grandview with just two seconds on the clock.
After not one, not two, but three timeouts to set up the final play, Grandview’s Savannah Patterson heaved a hail mary from the opposite three-point line that glanced off the rim as time expired.
The Lady Indians held a 10-6 lead after one quarter and a 12-8 edge going into halftime.
After three quarters, Pacific remained ahead, 18-16.
The lead changed hands eight times in the fourth quarter.
Lexi Clark paced Pacific with eight points in the contest, adding three assists, three steals and two rebounds.
“Lexi Clark received all-tournament honors,” Pacific Head Coach Melanie Missey said. “Rhyan Murphy had a big week for herself as well.”
Murphy posted seven points and a team leading seven rebounds Friday along with four assists, one steal and one block.
Shelby Kelemen contributed seven points with three rebounds.
Trinity Brandhorst and Molly Prichard each added two points.
Prichard posted four rebounds and two steals.
Brandhorst grabbed three rebounds.
Campbell Short ended with two rebounds, one steal and one assist.
Lainie Greer recorded three rebounds.
Anastasia Cox had one rebound and one steal.
Catherine Wakeland’s 11 points led Grandview.
Patterson, Anna Belle Wakeland and Lexi Walker each scored four points.
Maggie Boker added two points.
Anna Belle Wakeland grabbed 12 rebounds with three assists and two steals.
Walker made nine rebounds and a steal.
After losing to New Haven Monday, the Lady Indians travel to Union Thursday for another conference matchup at 7 p.m.