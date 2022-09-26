Wednesday’s golf tri-meet at Birch Creek Golf Course ended a few holes prematurely.
Wednesday’s golf tri-meet at Birch Creek Golf Course ended a few holes prematurely.
Pacific was rules the winner, edging St. Clair on a tiebreaker after both teams carded a 209 in the event. Union was three strokes behind at 212.
Only two sets of golfers completed the full nine holes due to interference from the weather.
The teams used a golfers average score on the holes they completed and multiplied it by nine to tabulate a final score for those that were unable to finish before the arrival of the thunderstorms.
St. Clair’s Sicily Humphrey was ruled the meet medalist with a score of 48.
The golfers finishing all nine holes included Pacific’s Aaliyah Haddox (52), St. Clair’s Alyssa Taylor (53) and Pacific’s Gillian Bennett (55).
Lainie Greer carded a 43 through eight holes for the victorious Lady Indians and teammate Jenna Pettus had scored a 48 through eight holes.
Lauren Jackson shot a 43 through seven holes for Pacific.
For St. Clair, golfers Bonnie Kavanagh and Caitlin Parmeley carded a 47 and a 49 through eight holes, respectively.
Also competing for the Lady Bulldogs were Leah Keltz (45 through seven holes and Trinity McDonald (42 through six holes).
Union’s scores were a 51 and a 53 through nine holes, a 47 and a 49 through eight holes, a 49 through seven holes and a 39 through six holes.
Which Union golfer recorded which score was unknown prior to print deadline.
All three teams compete Monday in the Four Rivers Conference tournament at St. James, starting at 8 a.m.
