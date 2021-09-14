The first Four Rivers Conference softball victory of the season came down to the wire at Pacific.
The Lady Indians (3-4, 1-0) needed to add a final tally in the bottom of the seventh inning to break a tied score in order to get the win against visiting New Haven (4-3, 0-1) Tuesday, 4-3.
It took Pacific just two batters to break the tie as Trinity Brandhorst led off the inning with a double to the fence in left center field. Brooklynn Kittrell then hit one hard up the middle, allowing Brandhorst to score the winning run from second.
“It was good to get our first FRC win under our belts,” Pacific Head Coach Tonya Lewis said. “New Haven surprised us this year. They are a much-improved team. They came out with good pitching and some big hitters. We played OK but still are working to improve a few things.”
Jaylynn Miller earned the victory for the Lady Indians in the circle. In seven innings, she struck out two and allowed three runs on seven hits and three walks.
“(She) threw a pretty solid game, but both of my sophomore pitchers need to work on getting ahead in the at-bats and not trying to come from behind,” Lewis said. “We are walking too many batters. Defensively, we looked better.”
Pacific turned in a clean game defensively with no errors to New Haven’s two.
Ryan Stutzman threw all six innings for New Haven, striking out 11. She allowed four runs on eight hits and one walk.
At the plate, Pacific tallied eight hits to New Haven’s seven.
The top of the order provided the bulk of Pacific’s offense as Brandhorst batted leadoff and ended with three hits.
Kittrell, batting second, also had three base knocks.
Both ended with a double, two singles and a stolen base.
Brandhorst scored three times.
Bella Walker doubled and drove in two runs.
Briauna Swinford singled.
Molly Prichard walked and stole two bases.
Ilexia Wallace scored a run on a delayed double steal.
Stutzman had a pair of hits for the Lady Shamrocks and drove in a run.
Jessica Underwood clubbed a solo home run in the fifth inning on a laser beam shot to deep left.
Mackenzie Wilson doubled, walked, stole a base and scored twice.
Katherine Holtmeyer singled and drove in a run.
Lindsey Steinbeck and Abbigail Meyer both singled. Steinbeck also drew a walk.
Both teams continued league play Thursday with Pacific playing at St. James and New Haven traveling to St. Clair.
Pacific plays this weekend at the Seckman Tournament, and New Haven’s next scheduled action will be at Owensville Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.