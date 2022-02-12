It was only fitting that the rubber match went into extra periods.
After splitting prior meetings at the Turkey Tournament and the Owensville Tournament, Pacific (6-15, 2-1) went to double overtime Tuesday before being able to vanquish Owensville (5-10, 0-2), 46-43. in a Four Rivers Conference matchup.
Tuesday’s matchup was the fourth in the past two seasons between the Indians and the Dutchmen, who are led by Pacific alumnus and former assistant coach Cullen VanLeer. Longtime Pacific head coach John VanLeer now serves as an Owensville assistant.
Cody Bradfisch, who was hired by the Indians to take the reins after John VanLeer retired in 2019, has led Pacific to a 3-1 record against the Dutchmen.
Pacific led early, 9-3, after one quarter and 16-12 at the half.
Owensville pulled ahead, 27-24, to end the third period.
The score stood at 38-38 to end regulation and 40-40 after the first overtime.
Jack Meyer netted 10 points to lead the Pacific scoring. He added five rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block.
Drex Blackburn and Matt Reincke each scored eight points.
Drex Blackburn finished with four rebounds and one steal.
Reincke posted seven rebounds, one assist and one steal.
Quin Blackburn dropped in eight points while leading the team with 12 rebounds and four blocks. He also had one assist and one steal.
Nick Iliff contributed six points with one rebound and one steal.
Xavian Cox chipped in four points with one rebound and one assist.
Connor Lampkin made one rebound.
Nick Bukowsky notched one assist and one steal.
Bryce Payne posted a double-double for the Dutchmen with team highs in points (17) and rebounds (14).
Will Lauth added 10.
Other scorers included Charlie Whelan (nine points), Landon Valley (five) and Austin Lowder (two).
Pacific followed up the next night with a 61-60 loss at home to St. James in a makeup date for the game that was postponed last Friday.
The Indians remain home Friday to take on Sullivan at 7 p.m.