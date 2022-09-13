In a battle of three Four Rivers Conference teams, the advantage Wednesday went to Pacific.
The Lady Indians won a tri-meet at Meramec Lakes Golf Course, scoring a 191 to finish under both St. James and St. Clair.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
In a battle of three Four Rivers Conference teams, the advantage Wednesday went to Pacific.
The Lady Indians won a tri-meet at Meramec Lakes Golf Course, scoring a 191 to finish under both St. James and St. Clair.
St. James was the team runner-up with 198 strokes. St. Clair shot a 205.
Three golfers tied for medalist honors with a 46 — Pacific’s Aaliyah Haddox, St. Clair’s Sicily Humphrey and St. James’ Cally Gibson.
Jenna Pettus finished one stroke behind the leaders for Pacific with a 47, followed closely by teammates Lanie Greer (48) and Gillian Bennett (50).
Lauren Jackson carded a 62 to complete Pacific’s lineup.
Alyssa Taylor shot a 52 to back Humphrey for the Lady Bulldogs.
Rounding out St. Clair’s card were Bonnie Kavanagh (53), Caitlin Parmeley (54), Jaydyn Sherwood (55) and Ellie Dingledine (56).
Navy Setzer had the second-lowest score for St. James with a 48.
Other St. James golfers included Gracie Satterfield (51), Lydia Kemnitzer (53), Ella Philyaw (54) and Ally Hartley (55).
Both Pacific and St. Clair will be golfing in the Franklin County Cup Monday morning at Franklin County Country Club.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.