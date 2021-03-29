Led by co-medalist Jared Hootman, the Pacific golf Indians won a three-team Four Rivers Conference meet Wednesday at Birch Creek Golf Club.
Pacific ended with a score of 188, and Union was second at 196. Owensville scored 261.
Spring sports were canceled last year as part of the COVID-19 pandemic, so it was the first meet for both Pacific and Union since 2019.
“It was great to be able to witness a high school golf competition once again,” Union Head Coach Matt Goddard said. “Overall, we didn’t have the result we were hoping for. However, with the first match for most of these players, they learned quite a bit.”
Each team had five golfers, with the four lowest scores counting for the team score.
Hootman tied Union’s Garrett Klenke at 41 for nine holes. Hootman had one birdie, on the par-5 No. 3 hole, three pars, four bogeys and one double-bogey.
Klenke also birdied the third hole. He had four pars, two bogeys and two double-bogeys.
Pacific’s other golfers were Jake Sauvage (46), Gage Crowell (47), Gavin Bukowsky (54) and Trevor Hill (54).
Union’s other golfers were Trevor Baker (50), Jace Pipes (50), Connor Trybus (55) and Will Herbst (56).
Owensville’s top golfer was Connor Lang, who shot 62.
Owensville’s other golfers were Tyler Perkins (65), William Mogensen (66), Tanner Brown (68) and Kohl Grannemann (72).
“I think Jace Pipes played well with the exception of his start,” Goddard said. “He battled back and learned from his mistakes. We will have some good competition within the FRC this season, and it will be exciting to see how it shakes out.”